News By Tag
* Fantasy
* Books
* Family
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
My Family Book Nook Releases New Fantasy Series
Anne Severn Williamson's The Fairy Lore of Ghost Horse Hollow launches with TURN OF THE BLADE this Halloween
When Harry Potter meets the Waltons in a Hobbit-like setting, fantasy fans will love to Follow the Hollow!
The Ghost Horses in the series are real blue-eyed equines residing today at Ghost Horse Highland Farm in eastern Kentucky near the Daniel Boone National Forest. Many of the Ghost Horses are registered with the Mountain Pleasure Horse Association and the Kentucky Mountain Saddle Horse Association.
The wcj series is designed to inspire each generation to care for the Earth, while providing Post-Apocalyptic action adventure. Uniquely blending realism and fantasy, the rare Ghost Horses serve as a bridge between conservation and the imagination. TURN OF THE BLADE is a Raven Star Publication.
Visit www.familybooknook.com for details and link to order copies.
Twitter, Pinterest, & Facebook: Ghost Horse Hollow & Ghost Horse Gift Gallery
TURN OF THE BLADE is available in paperback on Amazon.com and CreateSpace e-books.
424 pages, easy to read font and print style. Suitable for family entertainment and holiday gifts.
For more information, or to set up an interview with author Anne Severn Williamson, please email : A.Severn@familybooknook.com or ghosthorsegiftgallery@
Contact
Anne Severn
***@familybooknook.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse