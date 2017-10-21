 
News By Tag
* Fantasy
* Books
* Family
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London
  Kentucky
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

My Family Book Nook Releases New Fantasy Series

Anne Severn Williamson's The Fairy Lore of Ghost Horse Hollow launches with TURN OF THE BLADE this Halloween
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Fantasy
* Books
* Family

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* London - Kentucky - US

Subject:
* Products

LONDON, Ky. - Oct. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- – An exciting new book series for fantasy fans will be available on Amazon.com and CreateSpace e-books this Halloween. TURN OF THE BLADE, Anne Severn Williamson's first installment in The Fairy Lore of Ghost Horse Hollow nine-part series, is set in the Appalachian Wilderness one hundred years in the future.  The brave MacKennon family and their eclectic allies survive on a fairy-protected Mountain Horse farm. Sixteen-year-old Panther MacKennon struggles to complete her apprenticeship with her demanding tutor Sir Finnias Glowgold, but something is stirring in the wild woods that will change her family's homestead forever.

When Harry Potter meets the Waltons in a Hobbit-like setting, fantasy fans will love to Follow the Hollow!

The Ghost Horses in the series are real blue-eyed equines residing today at Ghost Horse Highland Farm in eastern Kentucky near the Daniel Boone National Forest. Many of the Ghost Horses are registered with the Mountain Pleasure Horse Association and the Kentucky Mountain Saddle Horse Association.

The wcj series is designed to inspire each generation to care for the Earth, while providing Post-Apocalyptic action adventure. Uniquely blending realism and fantasy, the rare Ghost Horses serve as a bridge between conservation and the imagination. TURN OF THE BLADE is a Raven Star Publication.

Visit www.familybooknook.com for details and link to order copies.

Twitter, Pinterest, & Facebook: Ghost Horse Hollow & Ghost Horse Gift Gallery

TURN OF THE BLADE is available in paperback on Amazon.com and CreateSpace e-books.

424 pages, easy to read font and print style. Suitable for family entertainment and holiday gifts.


For more information, or to set up an interview with author Anne Severn Williamson, please email : A.Severn@familybooknook.com or ghosthorsegiftgallery@gmail.com

Contact
Anne Severn
***@familybooknook.com
End
Source:
Email:***@familybooknook.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share