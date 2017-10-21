News By Tag
PURE Independent Business Owners Celebrate Unprecedented Success at LivePURE17 Event
Over 1,000 attendees enjoy training, new product demonstrations, recognition and more.
The event was held at the Hilton Anatole hotel in Dallas on October 21 and 22. Festivities began Friday evening with a reception for Diamond and above IBOs to celebrate accomplishments and enjoy conversation with friends old and new. An island theme gave a nod to the company's upcoming 2018 PURE Incentive Senior Leadership Retreat to Bora Bora.
Attendees enjoyed all-day business training on Saturday with product demonstrations and recognition. Newly ranked IBOs were honored. IBOs were also given the exclusive opportunity to sign up and participate in a Pilot Program of the company's new Virtual Back Office.
PURE introduced five new products to its line of dietary supplements:
"All the leaders delivered. These are people who are really getting it done … people who are just making incredible changes in their lives and making incredible incomes really quick," said IBO Jared Burnett. "We're seeing people coming into the company now and accomplishing wcj things we've never seen before. People going Diamond in record time. People building six-figure incomes. It just shows the momentum we are starting to see."
PURE leaders should get ready to celebrate at the Next Level event in April of 2018 where attendees will learn from top leaders and hear stories that will inspire. Stay tuned for more information.
About PURE
PURE: People United Reaching Everyone is a leading innovator in health and wellness products. They believe people can achieve Whole Health with a balance of physical health, financial health, and purpose. PURE is a global company with offices in the U.S., Japan, Taiwan, and Korea. Headquarters is in Frisco, Texas. For more information on the products or business opportunity, visit http://livepure.com/
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
Contact
PURE
***@livepure.com
