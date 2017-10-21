News By Tag
Royal Business Systems/Southwest Office Systems is now a Xerox Channel Partner
Adding to our total lineup of award-winning devices and solutions, we are proud to carry Xerox in all our locations.
So, we are very proud of becoming a partner with Xerox and carrying on their 111 year tradition of offering the very best office equipment, copiers and printers, scanning and workflow solutions, and a tradition of putting the customer first.
For over 27 years Royal Business Systems has been an integral part of our community, providing answers to difficult office problems, giving an excellent return on your investment, and finding a way to lower your total cost of ownership in innovative and creative ways.
With Xerox RBS has completed what we believe is the best lineup in the industry, also offering other fine products such as Kyocera and Copystar, Toshiba, HP, KIP, and Lexmark. All of our lines are award-winning, with three garnering Line of the Year, and the others winning multiple awards in multiple categories.
When someone needs a tissue, they ask for a Kleenex, and when you want something copied, you Xerox it. Few brands have dominated any industry the way Xerox has. Even though the company is 111 years old, in the last three years, Xerox has won Line of the Year and is the absolute best production machine in the world. One of the top three most reliable brands, Xerox was a perfect fit for Royal Business Systems. Even with our other award-winning brands, Xerox fits where others don't.
Xerox Corporation is an American global corporation that sells document solutions and services, and document technology products in more than 160 countries. Xerox is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut though its largest population of employees is based around Rochester, New York, the area in which the company began. Founded in April 18, 1906; 111 years ago as The Haloid Photographic Company, Xerox is a large developed company consistently placed in the list of Fortune 500 companies. The company has forged new directions and recent wcj innovations and as a Xerox Authorized Channel Partner, Royal Business Systems can help take your company to the next level. For over 27 years we've been here for Spokane and the Inland Northwest, now add to that 111 years of experience from the first name in copiers and printers and the winning combination will meet your needs now and into the future.
Add to the mix that RBS is one of the few companies in our industry that is growing, adding offices that serve not only North Idaho and Spokane and the Inland Northwest, but now in Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington in our new Southwest Office Systems branch.
So, yes, we are proud: proud of serving your needs and interests; proud of our unprecedented growth; and proud of carrying only the best, most reliable products, like Xerox.
At Royal Business Systems and Southwest Office Systems, we're like a family, with many long-term employees and customers that have been with us for over a quarter century.,,and yes, we're proud.
You can find Royal Business Systems on Facebook and Linkedin, and on the web at https://www.royalbusinesssystems.com
Like Southwest Office Systems for Portland and Vancouver copiers on FB, Linkedin, and Google Plus, and online at https://www.swofficesystems.com/
Contact
Gary Lirette, Business Development
3607688615
***@swofficesystems.com
