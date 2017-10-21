Annual Desert Code Camp Tech Conference was a Success!

News By Tag
Another successful year of Desert Code Camp in Chandler, Arizona
5 Tips for Cultivating EQ in the Workplace was about how learning to manage our state of mind in the workplace is an acquired skill. While stress in the workplace in unavoidable, it is possible to cultivate your Emotional Intelligence or your Emotional Quotient (EQ) to manage your state of mind. Practicing EQ helps us identify and eliminate stressors in our lives. Awareness of self and awareness of others strengthens personal and professional relationships. When we understand the motivations of ourselves and the perspectives of others we form deeper connections. This presentation taught five tips for cultivating Emotional Intelligence in the workplace.
User Experience (UX) is included at every level of business. This can be seen in the culture of a company. Through the content, products and services that the employees create, the company engages with its consumers. User experience is integrated into every touchpoint of a company's infrastructure when people engage with a brand. That's why it's important for a company to consider UX at every level of its processes, including: hiring, design, development, advertising, and marketing.
What is Desert Code Camp? An annual technology conference by and for the Developer Community. It's always free, community-developed material without the fluff. Dessert Code Camp was a multi-track technology conference which took place at Chandler-Gilbert Community College on October 14th from 8:00am to 6:00pm.
About Desert Code Camp
Creator Joseph Guadagno has been in software development for about 15 years. He started out with a small book on QuickBASIC, then moved the Visual Basic for DOS, then Visual Basic for Windows, then Visual Basic .NET and eventually Visual C#. When he is not working at his full time job he donate his time to several community efforts such as Being the President of INETA North America.
About Christina Aldan
Christina Aldan is a TEDx speaker, trainer, and digital advertising consultant whose boutique agency, LG Designs, offers businesses brand consulting and creative content for wcj everyday media. With over a decade of experience in the digital advertising realm, Christina is highly regarded for her approach to business, partnering with clients to find unique strategies that ensure their advertising goals are met. Christina builds connections through her keynote addresses, workshops, and technological education. She uses these tools to help individuals and businesses cultivate value in everyday media. She also served as Chief Marketing Officer for PrayerSpark and currently serves as Marketing Coordinator for Starmark1. Christina uses her charisma and expertise to inspire others by mentoring women in business like herself. She also has sat on state and local boards supporting women in tech, entrepreneurship, and children with learning disabilities.
She is the recipient of the Las Vegas Women in Tech Community Service Award, the Distinguished Woman of the Year Award in STEM, and the Stevie Award for the category of Women Helping Women. LG Designs (http://lgdesigns.co) was voted by ACQ5 Magazine's voters as Company of the Year (Nevada Brand Management) and Nevada Gamechanger of the Year. Learn more at: http://www.iamagoodmix.com.
