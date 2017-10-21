Christian singer-songwriter Jokia releases debut EP 'Not Forgotten'

JOKIA

-- The singer and songwriter of contemporary Christian music known internationally as Jokia has released her debut EP record, "Not Forgotten." The album contains six original Jokia tracks for an approximate total listening time of 25 minutes. It has been proudly published as an independent music release without direction from the corporate music industry. Uplifting, inspirational and founded soundly on the Christian Bible, "Not Forgotten" shows Jokia to be a woman of Christ and a clarion voice for the Christian music scene in the 21century.Belton, Texas' Jokia (often stylized JOKIA) cites as main artistic influences Israel Houghton, Kirk Franklin, Cece Winans, Brandy, and Tye Tribette. Her own sound is stylish, heartfelt, and precise in a way not often heard in the era of ubiquitous autotune. Fans of the Christian contemporary genre will no doubt feel drawn to her lyric themes, which are declarative in their spiritual subject matter, but also to the sheer quality of her strong, natural vocal wcj work, which manages to sound beautiful and courageous without the slightest hint of pride."The music that Jokia writes and sings is true, genuine worship music," reads her current official bio. "When people hear her music, they instantly feel the intense joy of worship that she felt throughout her faith. Believing every word with all of her heart, it's hard not to walk away from a Jokia song without feeling the love and grace of Jesus Christ."A veteran of the United States military, Jokia taught herself guitar while deployed in Iraq. By the time she returned home, she knew it well enough to lend her guitar playing to the parish at her home church, Shiloh Worship Center. Today her music is said to have "brought a fresh new sound to Christian Contemporary Music. In a relatively short amount of time, she has invited listeners to engage in worship in a way that few other artists can.""Not Forgotten" by Jokia has debuted at #29 for Christian/Gospel Album Sales, #26 in Christian Album Sales, and #7 on the Heatseekers South Central charts.Jokia has stated that her music ministry goals are to be known as a worshiper. She wants her music to set listeners free by the grace of Jesus."Not Forgotten" by Jokia is available online worldwide now. Get in early, Christian contemporary listeners.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writer