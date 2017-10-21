News By Tag
$10,000 LAUSD Library Makeover Awarded to Short Avenue Elementary
Neighborhood School Wins $10K Summer Reading Challenge + Author Visit
In June, Los Angeles Unified School District superintendent Michelle King challenged students across LAUSD to read 100 minutes a week during their summer break. All students, particularly those from low-income families, are vulnerable to learning loss. The summer reading challenge addresses that troubling reading slide by encouraging summer reading.
Cognizant of the many ways that participating in this challenge could benefit both the students and the school, Alicia Casilli, the Short Avenue Library Aide, spearheaded the effort. Working in conjunction with the principal, Karen Reynolds, teachers, staff, and parents she encouraged students and families to read and log their summer hours. Many participants were triply engaged because they participated in LAUSD's summer reading challenge as well as county and city library summer reading challenges.
"What an honor it is to have our school selected. I had to read the winning email several times before it sunk in," beamed Principal Reynolds, now in her second year at the school.
An award ceremony is planned for Friday, November 3, 2017 at 8am during the monthly school assembly. The $10,000 check will be presented to Principal Reynolds. Luna Vargas, an avid reader and transitional kindergartener, had her name drawn from a hat, which awarded Short Avenue Elementary the library makeover.
"We wcj enjoy reading because we love to learn about the world and each other through stories and poems," remarked Luna's Mom, Moni Vargas. "We also enjoy reading in Spanish so Luna learns about our culture and expands her vocabulary in both languages."
International bestselling author Amy Ephron will be in attendance at the ceremony to present all summer reading participants an autographed copy of her book, The Castle in the Mist.
About Short Avenue Elementary School
Short Avenue Elementary, a charming neighborhood school nestled within and surrounded by vibrant and growing communities, has won numerous awards. Focused on the whole child, the thoughtful curriculum includes TK/K-6 school-wide hands-on Science projects, Latin for all classes, technology education, STEAM Exhibition Nights, and much more. The school is also in the consideration phase of becoming an International Baccalaureate program. 63% of students are Title I.
To learn more, please visit www.ShortAvenue.org.
