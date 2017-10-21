Dranoff 2 Piano Foundation kicks-off 10th year of PIANO SLAM

PS9 Small

Media Contact

Carlene Sawyer

305-572-9900

carlene@dranoff2piano.org Carlene Sawyer305-572-9900

End

-- Media Contact:Carlene Sawyercarlene@dranoff2piano.org-Educators gather at Arsht Friday for innovative training on new ways to use music—something all students love—in classroom learning-· More than 100 schools participate· Live classical performances in school· Creative curriculum incorporating music throughout the school year· County-wide poetry contest· New this year: acclaimed Broadway DirectorDranoff 2 Piano Foundation today announced the kickoff of the 10year of PIANO SLAM, an education and performance program that features a county-wide student poetry writing competition combined with classical music as a tool to learn core subjects in Miami -Dade public middle and high schools. The first step for PIANO SLAM begins Friday, October 27with Miami-Dade teachers receiving innovative training at the Adrienne Arsht Center.Dranoff works with Miami Dade Public schools' chief academic officers in core curriculum areas with hundreds of English, Science, Math, Music, and Social Studies teachers to bring new arts integrated learning models to their classroom activities for Dranoff's 10th annual contest. Miami-Dade's teachers receive continuing education credit from the Florida Board of Education for the professional development that PIANO SLAM provides."Piano Slam offers tremendous learning opportunities for teachers and students of Miami-Dade County Public Schools where we have designed reading, writing, speaking, and listening activities to deepen learning," said Amanda Heinemann Science Teacher. "By incorporating music and poetry into the study of core content, students engaging in Piano Slam activities can strengthen their brain's ability to build and retrieve new knowledge."Those newly trained teachers will prepare thousands of Miami-Dade teenagers to write poetry about music in their lives or use musical terms in their poetry to describe science or math -exploring the language, cultural and academic connections that music develops. This teacher training will be integrated not only with live performances but curriculum in these core subjects that teachers will use in their classrooms throughout the PIANO SLAM in-school programs starting at the end of October and running through the MDPS Winter break in late December.Piano Slam came about when the recession hit and music and arts were cut to balance budgets, so this private-public partnership developed to help fill the gap."The curriculum developed by the Dranoff Foundation supports a student's cognitive, social, and emotional development and shows the vital role the community plays in helping our schools, teachers and students", said Alberto Carvalho, Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools.In November Dranoff will bring world-renowned winning pianists from Italy and Hong Kong, Daniele and Davide Trivella, and Chow-lok Ping and Chow-lok Ting, to Miami to work and perform in PIANO SLAM. These artists will bring Live Classical 2 piano performances to 20 Title 1 middle and high schools throughout the County. Students, the artists and poets then discuss the music and how to describe what they heard exploring language of music and its various meanings.December will bring the deadline for the PIANO SLAM poetry contest and thousands of teenagers will submit poems to be judged through three rounds by teachers, professional writers, and nationally published poets. From thousands of poems 15 students' work will be chosen for them to perform in PIANO SLAM in the Arsht on February 28, 2018 and final winners announced."From Hialeah to the Beaches and from Miami Gardens to Homestead. This happens by connecting teenagers' wcj love of music to professional performance artists across creative boundaries – all within their public schools," said Carlene Sawyer, Executive Director of Dranoff. "PIANO SLAM connects that love of music to a new skill set for writing and language development."The student contest winners will undergo three weeks of professional coaching and rehearsal with top local writers and performers, DJ, the globally recognized Dranoff pianists and poets to prepare them for the showcase of their work at the Arsht with professional musicians and hip-hop dancers all directed by internationally acclaimed Director Tea Alagic. This is Ms. Alagic's first direction with Piano Slam. She has directed a number of off Broadway, international theater productions in London, Dublin and throughout Europe. She also heads the Directing Theater department at the New School in NYC.Each year PIANO SLAM's live in-school classical concerts include a 2 piano piece that Dranoff has commissioned for the Foundation that will act as a theme for the contest -both the music and the title. This year's PIANO SLAM's inspirational piece is Yin & Yang: a dialogue by Frederick Kaufman. Mr. Kaufman is the former Dean of the FIU school of music. Different core subjects will look at how the music or concept of Yin& Yang might be described or applied in language of music Harmony/Dissonance, or language and concepts in science, atmosphere/earth, Air/water positive/negative.Dranoff calls these rotating events Live schools because these select schools will get live Classical music performances, spoken word and writing workshops in their language and STEAM classrooms taught by nationally acclaimed educators, artists and scientists from the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences. While PIANO SLAM is a live event , each of 20 schools performance and education resource and scientist presentations will be available online at MDPS's website home page for teachers and students in every Miami Dade public high school and middle school.The University of Miami Rosenstiel school at Marine and Atmospheric Science (RSMAS) and their Consortium for the Advanced Research of Transport of Hydrocarbons in the Environment project (CARTHE) where their major research is based and impact in funding of the BP oil spill. CARTHE provides PIANO SLAM's Science curriculum and teacher training based on their research in Ocean pollution and currents. New this year features environment and climate education including hurricanes which will be brought by RSMAS meteorologists. This is the 5year Dranoff has worked with the CARTHE program at UM. The PIANO SLAM Science program is being expanded this year to include citizen science for the students and teachers.CARTHE scientists have begun a new study of surface currents in the ocean and waters around Miami in partnership with Vizcaya and Frost Science Museum, students and UM scientists called the Bay Drift project. PIANO SLAM participants will write their poetry on Ocean drift card trackers and students will be part of releases of those current trackers into Biscayne Bay, South Dade Key Biscayne Miami Beach, and the Miami Rivers. The tracking of the students' PIANO SLAM poems will be part of the University of Miami's research on ocean currents around Miami and where pollution in local waters originates.PIANO SLAM 10 --Dranoff's Classical/Hip-Hop/Spoken Word extravaganza – will take place on Wednesday, February 28 at 7:30 in the Knight Concert hall at the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. PIANO SLAM is Free. Free for schools. Free for students. Free for families. Free for the community including the public concerts at the Arsht.About PIANO SLAMPIANO SLAM started more than 10 years ago in the Miami-area middle schools that centered on the Arsht Performing Arts Center to bring professional artists' performance into Overtown, Liberty City, and Little Haiti involving students in a creative process of a poetry contest around music which they love and feel a connection to every day. This model perfected using live music both for artistic experience and learning for students to communicate more effectively both verbally but more importantly in writing.The first year in 2008 PIANO SLAM went into four schools. Year two, high schools were added to the program -28 Miami Dade Public schools participated. Year three teacher training began to give professional development to educators to help them use music form, function and its language to teach creative and narrative writing.In year 5 PIANO SLAM had achieved great and accomplishment excitement for teenage MDPS students in creative writing. Directors of STEM education at the School District ask Dranoff to create a STEAM (adding Art to Science Technology Engineering and MATH) curriculum and a science track for PIANO SLAM. The District staff requested Dranoff PIANO SLAM programming go well beyond the typical in-school Music presenter and community arts provider.Today Dranoff has brought PIANO SLAM into almost 100 schools.About DranoffFor 30 years, the Dranoff International 2 Piano Foundation has been the world's leading organization to champion exclusively two piano repertoire and artistry. It is the only international foundation, accredited by the World Federation of International Music Competitions, to discover, promote, and award honors to top professional duo piano artists through its competition, commissions, and presentations of duo piano concerts. The Dranoff promotes awareness to a new generation of students of the transformational power of music and the arts through its multi-disciplinary, educational, and inspirational concert program, Piano Slam.www.dranoff2piano.org