Christine Garvin and Liquid Sirens present: Ho-Ho-Holiday Rewind

A dance and comedy extravaganza, with a portion of proceeds going to Planned Parenthood South Atlantic

Ho-Ho-Holiday Rewind

Contact

Christine Garvin

***@christinegarvin.com Christine Garvin

End

-- Contact:Christine GarvinTel. 828-548-0698christinegarvin@christinegarvin.comFrom 2012-2015, Christine Garvin Dance+Transform presented highly entertaining, inspired, and comedic holiday dance performances in venues including the LAB, the Grey Eagle, and the Orange Peel. After taking a break in 2016, the ladies are back to bring you Ho-Ho-Holiday Rewind - the BEST from these four years of SOLD-OUT shows. The night will feature dance acts that include Modern, Hip Hop, Jazzy Showgirl, Bhangra, GoGo, and Chair, along with theatrical-style pieces.Follow the Christmas GoGo dancers and jump on this wild holiday ride, where you'll enjoy parodies and remixes of your favorite Christmas hits, including All I Want For Christmas, Jingle Bells, and Santa Baby. Along the way, you'll get to know the Back Home Ballers, some Mean Girls, and learn all about Santa's private life. Take a breather with a Modern act that invokes the spirit of Winter, and then the ladies of Bindaas Bhangra bring the sparkly lights and big smiles that are the highlight of this time of year. Plenty of other antics will ensue, including a repeat performance from everyone's favorite 80s/90s cover band, yourmomsmixtape. Finish out the ride with the craziest gift you'll EVER get in a box!This year's holiday show will take place on Saturday, December 9th at 8:30pm at Isis Music Hall, 743 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806. Doors open at 7pm.A portion of ticket sales will be given to Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. Christine Garvin and Liquid Sirens are fierce supporters of this organization that takes care of countless women across the Southeast. Christine said,"We are an organization that strives to lift women up in all areas of their wcj life, and Planned Parenthood has been an essential component of taking care of the health of millions of women since 1916. We are so glad to play a small part in continuing their legacy during a time of great threat to healthcare, and women's healthcare in particular."Tickets are available in advance for $18 and can be purchased at http://isisasheville.com, or for $22 at the door. Limited VIP tickets are available for $28. More information about Christine Garvin Dance+Transform and the show can be found at christinegarvin.com.Please feel free to contact Christine for more information, quotes, or photos.