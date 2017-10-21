News By Tag
Atlanta Small Business Expo Announces Partners
Local small business owners and entrepreneurs are encouraged to attend Small Business Expo in order to receive valuable resources from their local 501c3 organizations.
Small Business Expo has partnered with regional and local non-profit organizations such as: American Business Television, BNW Marketing, ChinAmerica, E Nichole & Associates, Excelerate America, Leaders In The Trenches Podcast, NAWBO Atlanta, Network After Work, Score Atlanta, Tiers Free Academy, Women's Entrepreneur Resource & Educational Community and Women's Chamber wcj of Commerce of Atlanta.
ATLANTA SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Cobb Galleria Centre | Hall A – 2 Galleria Parkway SE Atlanta, GA 30339 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.
About Small Business Expo
Small Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. From 2015-2017 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.
