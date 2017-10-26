 
News By Tag
* LBI Chocolate Week
* Southern Ocean Chamber
* Lbi Region
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ship Bottom
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
October 2017
313029282726

Dive into Chocolate Week in the Long Beach Island Region

Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce brings the favorite treat back in 2018 to warm your winter and help you explore the sweet side of being in the Long Beach Island Region this February.
 
 
Southern Ocean Chamber members bring back Chocolate-Week-
Southern Ocean Chamber members bring back Chocolate-Week-
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* LBI Chocolate Week
* Southern Ocean Chamber
* Lbi Region

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Ship Bottom - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Events

SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - Oct. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Treat yourself and the ones you love to some quality time in LBI this winter. With open houses, special events and planned activities that correspond with Chocolate Week, Feb 11-18, a Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce destination marketing initative, supported by New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism.

Back by popular demand,  Chocolate Week is a series of offers, activities and events that include Valentine's Day and President's Day Weekend; to encourage out of area visitors as well as serving local residents.  Keeping the focus on simple pleasures that tie in with Valentine's Day and mid winter escapes, the Southern Ocean County Chamber coordinates local businesses and organizations to extend special promotions, offers and classes that are being  to create a sweet wcj vibe throughout the Long Beach Island Region of the Jersey Shore from Barnegat, Long Beach Island, Stafford and Tuckerton and Little Egg Harbor. A good place to start for all 21 and over is the Southern Ocean Made Surf and Sip Brew Trail featuring offerings and events from three local craft breweries as well as surf experience related galleries, shops and hands on exhibits to keep that summer feeling coming throughout the winter. For families looking for something to do with the under 21 set, Passport of LBI is loaded with  non profit cultural organizations will have movie screenings, demos and events to make your stay even richer.

From chocolate filled open houses, themed sales, drink specials and creative menu items, please sure to follow @southernoceanchamber and @lbiregion on social as well as www.visitLBIregion.com for updates on the latest listings. Stop into the Southern Ocean Chamber Visitor Center at 265 W Ninth Street for a sweet treat through the week and pick up the latest maps, guides and business information or call at 609 494 7211.
End
Source:
Email:***@sochamber.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share