News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Dive into Chocolate Week in the Long Beach Island Region
Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce brings the favorite treat back in 2018 to warm your winter and help you explore the sweet side of being in the Long Beach Island Region this February.
Back by popular demand, Chocolate Week is a series of offers, activities and events that include Valentine's Day and President's Day Weekend; to encourage out of area visitors as well as serving local residents. Keeping the focus on simple pleasures that tie in with Valentine's Day and mid winter escapes, the Southern Ocean County Chamber coordinates local businesses and organizations to extend special promotions, offers and classes that are being to create a sweet wcj vibe throughout the Long Beach Island Region of the Jersey Shore from Barnegat, Long Beach Island, Stafford and Tuckerton and Little Egg Harbor. A good place to start for all 21 and over is the Southern Ocean Made Surf and Sip Brew Trail featuring offerings and events from three local craft breweries as well as surf experience related galleries, shops and hands on exhibits to keep that summer feeling coming throughout the winter. For families looking for something to do with the under 21 set, Passport of LBI is loaded with non profit cultural organizations will have movie screenings, demos and events to make your stay even richer.
From chocolate filled open houses, themed sales, drink specials and creative menu items, please sure to follow @southernoceanchamber and @lbiregion on social as well as www.visitLBIregion.com for updates on the latest listings. Stop into the Southern Ocean Chamber Visitor Center at 265 W Ninth Street for a sweet treat through the week and pick up the latest maps, guides and business information or call at 609 494 7211.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse