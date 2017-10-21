News By Tag
Seacoast Community School Celebrates 50 Years with Big Family Party on Nov. 4th
The party will be at the school on Saturday, November 4th from 10 am to 2 pm. All are welcome; there will be plenty of food plus activities for big kids and little kids alike, including:
· Wildlife Adventures show at noon
· Lindsay and her Puppet Pals: Puppet shows at 10:30 and 11:15
· Balloons by Beth: Balloon artist
· Photo booth
· Traveling Barnyard: petting zoo
· Face painting
· Free lunch, birthday cake, party favors
· Pin the bowtie on Peter game!
· Bubble artistry
· And more!
Date: Saturday, November 4th
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Location: Seacoast Community School in Portsmouth (100 Campus Drive)
About the Seacoast Community School
The Seacoast Community School is the third-largest early learning center in New Hampshire, with over 300 children enrolled in its diverse educational and enrichment programs. It has been a leader in after-school and Early Childhood Education programs for all children in the region since its founding in 1967. The school's mission is to provide nurturing care and exceptional education for all children of the Seacoast and is accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.
http://www.seacoastcommunityschool.org
Contact
Peter Gilmore
***@seacoastcommunityschool.org
