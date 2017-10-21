News By Tag
Simon® And Disney Junior Collaborate On 'Disney Junior Play Dates' At Great Mall
Great Mall will be hosting activities from many of Disney Junior's most popular TV series including "Vampirina,"
The Disney Junior Play Dates' events will be featured throughout the year and include on-mall activities around Holiday, Easter, and other seasonal celebrations. Activities at Great Mall include: DIY Halloween mask, personalized Trick or Treat bags, game station, spooky necklace making, Dole fruit cup activity, and face painting.
Many of Simon's best-known properties around the country are participating in this program including The Westchester (New York), Northshore Mall (Boston), Opry Mills (Nashville), Grapevine Mills (Dallas), Woodfield Mall (Chicago), The Florida Mall (Orlando), Del Amo Fashion Center (Los Angeles), Stanford Shopping Center (San Jose), and King of Prussia (Philadelphia)
"Great Mall has long championed a commitment to delivering family-friendly programming,"
About Simon
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company. Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.
About Great Mall
Great Mall, the largest outlet and value retail shopping, entertainment and dinning destination in Northern California, provides the ultimate shopping experience with more than 200 outlet and value retail stores including Neiman Marcus Last Call, Coach, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, UNIQLO, H&M, Forever 21, Abercrombie & Fitch Outlet, Banana Republic Factory Store and Michael Kors. Shoppers can dine at great restaurants including Dave & Buster's, Red Robin, Olive Garden and Outback Steakhouse, or catch a movie at Century Theatres 20.
Great Mall, part of The Mills® portfolio owned by Simon, is located at the intersection of Montague Expressway, Great Mall Parkway and Main Street in Milpitas, CA, between Highways 680 and 880, about 7 miles north of San Jose and 46 miles southeast of San Francisco. It is open regularly 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Mon–Sat, and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information on Great Mall, please call wcj (408) 956-2033 or visit www.greatmallbayarea.com. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/
About Disney Junior
Disney Junior reflects the emotional connection generations of consumers have to Disney storytelling and Disney characters, both classic and contemporary. It invites mom and dad to join their child in the Disney experience of magical, musical and heartfelt stories and characters while incorporating specific learning and development themes designed for kids age 2-7. Disney Junior's series blend Disney's unparalleled storytelling and characters kids love deeply with learning, including early math, language skills, healthy eating and lifestyles, and social skills. In the U.S., Disney Junior is a daily programming block on Disney Channel and a 24-hour channel reaching over 71 million U.S. homes. In total, there are 37 Disney Junior channels in 27 languages around the world.
