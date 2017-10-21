Hornets and Fox Sports Southeast to Donate $37,500 to CMS Teachers

Spiegel salutes Charlotte educator who won a teacher innovation grant

Spiegel 60609 Sewing Machine

-- The Spiegel® Catalog Company, founded in 1865, is proud to salute and support a local teacher in Charlotte, who has been awarded a groundbreaking grant for experiential education. The Charlotte Hornets and FOX Sports Southeast, in partnership with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Foundation, has awarded a total of $37,500 in Teacher Innovation Fund grants to nine Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teachers to support the implementation of dynamic ideas to educate students in modern ways.Spiegel® is especially honored that AmyLeigh Harrison, a Career and Technical Education/apparel teacher, was awarded $5,000 to fund the purchase of Spiegel's innovativesewing machines. The machines are equipped with Wi-Fi and a built-in camera that help to create educational videos and tutorials to enhance the learning experience. Thecomputerized home sewing machine, named after Spiegel's famed hometown in Chicago, is one of the most advanced electronic, Wi-Fi enabled home sewing machines on the market. With over 1,000 stitch variations, a USB charging station, on-board Stitch Cam and its own Wi-Fi station, thecomes fully equipped with the ability to reach a new generation of tech savvy sewing enthusiasts."I am so excited to introduce my students to new technologies and vocational training that will give them the career skills to achieve their dreams. I could not be more grateful to the Hornets and FOX Sports Southeast for this incredible opportunity and also to Spiegel for helping us to make this a reality!" said AmyLeigh Harrison of Rocky River High School.Thanks to patent-pending Wi-Fi technology paired with next generation camera integration - engineered by Universal Instruments®- consumers will be able to enjoy video tutorials and unlock special features on the machine directly from the. The unique smart sync technology allows the consumer to use any personal smart phone or tablet to create a seamless and familiar experience. "The 60609 creates a completely unique one-on-one experience giving each student an opportunity to learn sewing and the connection to social media at their own pace and in their own creative way. We are excited to be a part of teaching wcj the next generation of sewing enthusiasts", said Len Corn, Director of Sales and Marketing Spiegel Sewing."We are pleased to be able to assist these outstanding teachers as they educate our community's youth," said Hornets President & COO Fred Whitfield. "The Hornets and FOX Sports Southeast are proud to lend our support and play a role in helping provide new, creative educational opportunities for local students."Through the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Foundation, the Hornets and FOX Sports Southeast will award a total of $250,000 in Teacher Innovation Fund grants to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teachers from 2014-2017. "The Teacher Innovation Fund empowers teachers to provide the best educational experience possible to students in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg community," said Jeff Genthner, Senior Vice President and General Manager for FOX Sports Southeast.Spiegel has been a household name for 152 years and has continued to evolve its positioning to stay relevant to the new and ageless modern woman. Newport News is a 40-year old brand that appeals to women seeking stylish, yet affordable casual fashions. Shape FX is a revolutionary body-enhancing concept that offers apparel and intimates for women to help them achieve their ideal body type.Spiegel is a Lynn Tilton company and its business units are headquartered in New York City. For more information please visit: www.spiegel.comUniversal Instruments is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced automation and assembly equipment solutions for the electronics manufacturing industry. Universal Instruments delivers comprehensive solutions to a global customer base by leveraging exclusive process expertise combined with its innovative portfolio of flexible platforms for surface mount, insertion mount, advanced semiconductor packaging, and end-of-line automation. Universal Instruments is headquartered in Binghamton, N.Y., USA, with offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For more information, please visit: www.uic.com