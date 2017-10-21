News By Tag
Hornets and Fox Sports Southeast to Donate $37,500 to CMS Teachers
Spiegel salutes Charlotte educator who won a teacher innovation grant
Spiegel® is especially honored that AmyLeigh Harrison, a Career and Technical Education/apparel teacher, was awarded $5,000 to fund the purchase of Spiegel's innovative 60609 sewing machines. The machines are equipped with Wi-Fi and a built-in camera that help to create educational videos and tutorials to enhance the learning experience. The 60609 computerized home sewing machine, named after Spiegel's famed hometown in Chicago, is one of the most advanced electronic, Wi-Fi enabled home sewing machines on the market. With over 1,000 stitch variations, a USB charging station, on-board Stitch Cam and its own Wi-Fi station, the 60609 comes fully equipped with the ability to reach a new generation of tech savvy sewing enthusiasts.
"I am so excited to introduce my students to new technologies and vocational training that will give them the career skills to achieve their dreams. I could not be more grateful to the Hornets and FOX Sports Southeast for this incredible opportunity and also to Spiegel for helping us to make this a reality!" said AmyLeigh Harrison of Rocky River High School.
Thanks to patent-pending Wi-Fi technology paired with next generation camera integration - engineered by Universal Instruments®
"We are pleased to be able to assist these outstanding teachers as they educate our community's youth," said Hornets President & COO Fred Whitfield. "The Hornets and FOX Sports Southeast are proud to lend our support and play a role in helping provide new, creative educational opportunities for local students."
Through the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Foundation, the Hornets and FOX Sports Southeast will award a total of $250,000 in Teacher Innovation Fund grants to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teachers from 2014-2017. "The Teacher Innovation Fund empowers teachers to provide the best educational experience possible to students in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg community," said Jeff Genthner, Senior Vice President and General Manager for FOX Sports Southeast.
