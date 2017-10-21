 
Industry News





Western Global Airlines Delivers to Puerto Rico over 2 Million Pounds of Emergency Relief Supplies

 
 
Western Global Airlines - Puerto Rico Relief Efforts
Western Global Airlines - Puerto Rico Relief Efforts
 
ESTERO, Fla. - Oct. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Western Global Airlines is continuing to operate relief flights to Puerto Rico, carrying emergency supplies in huge quantities aboard its wide body MD-11 freighters. Each flight delivers approximately 200,000 lbs. of supplies such as food, water and equipment. Two of its relief missions were flown out of Miami to BQN airport in Puerto Rico (Rafael Hernandez Airport) filled with tents, water and other supplies to set up a Tent City for families who were displaced due to the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria.

In addition, Western Global has been flying emergency mail and packages for the USPS (U.S. Postal Service) from Memphis to SJU, Puerto Rico's main airport in San Juan. To date, Western Global has performed five MD-11 freighter flights from Miami to Puerto Rico and seven MD-11 freighter trips from Memphis to Puerto Rico, delivering in excess of 2 million lbs. of aid to the hurricane-ravaged island, and will continue to provide support as long as it is needed.

"Due to our location in Southwest Florida, Western Global's own operation was impacted by Hurricane Irma, but thanks to the dedication of our entire employee team, we are now fully recovered and continue in pursuit of connecting people wcj all over the world to the goods and products that are important to them, especially urgent necessities that save lives, through responsive, reliable, and low-cost air cargo transportation," said Jim Neff, Chief Executive Officer of Western Global Airlines. "We are honored to serve people across the globe with excellence, proudly representing the U.S. and the Southwest Florida community. We have flown extensive relief missions throughout the world, including West Africa, Haiti, and Madagascar, to name a few. Our fleet of MD-11 and 747-400 freighter airplanes and team of over 350 dedicated professionals are standing by 24/7 to do the impossible in order to bring a positive outcome to those we serve, and those in need."

About Western Global Airlines

Headquartered in Estero, Florida, minutes from Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), Western Global Airlines is a U.S. certified FAA 121 all cargo airline which owns and operates a fleet of 13 fuel efficient and highly reliable wide body freighters (747-400 and MD-11) offering worldwide coverage. Western Global Airlines has redefined the ACMI (wet-leasing) and Charter model which had been static for almost 50 years by developing a revolutionary new customer-focused model that provides airlines, logistics companies and others truly variable and flexible capacity. It offers the industry's only low-cost, highly responsive outsourced cargo operating platform, custom tailored to satisfy the changing requirements of each customer, with high reliability, 24/7/365.  Western Global Airlines has flown to over 250 airports in more than 100 countries on six continents. For additional information about Western Global Airlines, visit www.WesternGlobalAirlines.com.

