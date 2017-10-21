News By Tag
Western Global Airlines Delivers to Puerto Rico over 2 Million Pounds of Emergency Relief Supplies
In addition, Western Global has been flying emergency mail and packages for the USPS (U.S. Postal Service) from Memphis to SJU, Puerto Rico's main airport in San Juan. To date, Western Global has performed five MD-11 freighter flights from Miami to Puerto Rico and seven MD-11 freighter trips from Memphis to Puerto Rico, delivering in excess of 2 million lbs. of aid to the hurricane-ravaged island, and will continue to provide support as long as it is needed.
"Due to our location in Southwest Florida, Western Global's own operation was impacted by Hurricane Irma, but thanks to the dedication of our entire employee team, we are now fully recovered and continue in pursuit of connecting people wcj all over the world to the goods and products that are important to them, especially urgent necessities that save lives, through responsive, reliable, and low-cost air cargo transportation,"
About Western Global Airlines
Headquartered in Estero, Florida, minutes from Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), Western Global Airlines is a U.S. certified FAA 121 all cargo airline which owns and operates a fleet of 13 fuel efficient and highly reliable wide body freighters (747-400 and MD-11) offering worldwide coverage. Western Global Airlines has redefined the ACMI (wet-leasing)
