Dusty Saddle Publishing Announces Two Seven-Book Box Sets

-- It was announced earlier this week that Dusty Saddle Publishing would be celebrating a highly successful year with the release of two giant collections from two of its bestselling authors. "The Return of the Gunfighter" from Bruce G. Bennett and "The Guns of Outlaws Pass" will feature seven bestselling titles from each respective author with special commentary from genre peers.Dusty Saddle Publishing also announced special releases from its top selling authors, including a four-book set from John D. Fie, Jr. and a new set from P.W. Burroughs to mark his one-year anniversary with the company. This comes as the company announced that overall Western sales had reached a new high.Plans for six more volumes of the wcj highly popular "Six Bullets to Sundown" series were also announced with new stories from Paul L. Thompson, C. Wayne Winkle, and John D. Fie, Jr. all scheduled for inclusion.A Christmas-specific set called "The Guns of Christmas Past" will also be released towards the end of November that will feature Christmas-themed gunfighter stories from six of Dusty Saddle Publishing's biggest names.The company is also enjoying hit success with new signings Cherokee Parks and M. Allen, with Allen moving 100,000 pages of "The Rifleman" in October 2017. A new release from Clint Clay is scheduled for the end of October 2017, too."This is a very exciting time for our company," company chairman Bruce Bennett announced on Monday. "It's a time of great growth for our authors. We started a year ago with hope and dreams, and now we have one of the strongest catalogs in the genre. It's a time for celebration, and celebrate we will."You can learn more about Dusty Saddle Publishing by contacting their press office at Nick@nickwale.org.