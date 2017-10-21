News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Saint-Gobain Seals Showcasing Life Sciences Sealing Solutions at Compamed Trade Show
Saint-Gobain Seals will showcase their design engineering capabilities and critical sealing solutions for life sciences core systems at the Compamed tradeshow in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Among analytical instrumentation equipment particularly relating to High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) and Ultra High Performance Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC) systems, Saint-Gobain Seals' OmniSeal® brand of spring-energized seals is well recognized for its high quality and long lasting performance due to the materials developed for the application, starting with Fluoroloy® A09 to the most recent Fluoroloy® A92 material. Their engineers' many years of experience working with these systems have created seal designs that meet the very demanding requirements of this market, especially low leakage and enhanced lifetime. (http://www.seals.saint-
Similar added value for the OmniSeal® product is found within the in-vitro diagnostics, wcj immunochemistry and hematology sectors, prominently used in syringe applications where the seals provide excellent wear resistance and grant long lifetime and wide chemical compatibility, from buffer solutions to salt water and blood.
OmniSeal® parts have also been used for several decades in healthcare and medical devices together with the Rulon® product, Saint-Gobain Seals' dedicated line for fluoropolymer components. With the lowest friction coefficient and a long history of reliability and high quality standards, the Rulon® material is very well suited as a cup seal for portable oxygen concentrators and similar applications in the home healthcare segment.
The Meldin® product completes Saint-Gobain Seals' life sciences portfolio as part of surgical tool applications where the various PEEK and PPS based grades are used as vanes, bearing components and anywhere the combination of low friction and high wear resistance are required along with possibility to be used in dry condition and cleaned with autoclaved sterilization processes.
The company has collaborated with key life science OEMs, designing and manufacturing sustainable sealing solutions such as the only reusable, battery operated endoscopic stapler in the world, harmonic scalpels with ultrasonic technology and cost-saving chemical analyzers.
To learn more about Saint-Gobain Seals' OmniSeal®, Rulon® and Meldin® product lines or its strategic business unit, please visit www.seals.saint-
About Saint-Gobain Seals (http://www.seals.saint-
Saint-Gobain Seals is a strategic business unit under Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics' Engineered Components SOA (sector of activity); our parent company, Saint-Gobain, is one of the world's top 100 industrial groups as well as one of the oldest manufacturing companies in the world with 350 years of excellence. With more than 50 years of manufacturing experience and an established global presence (with strategic sites in Garden Grove, California, USA; Kontich, Belgium; Neuhaus and Wertheim, Germany; and Minhang, Shanghai, China), we offer a diverse range of critical parts for extreme applications that are designed to protect core systems.
Media Contact
Saint-Gobain Seals
800 544 0080
***@saint-gobain.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse