October 2017





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221


Stock Custom Homes Honored with Four Sand Dollar Awards

Southwest Florida Luxury Home Builder Honored with Four Awards at Sand Dollar Gala
 
 
Stock Custom Homes logo
Stock Custom Homes logo
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Oct. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Stock Custom Homes, Stock Development's luxury custom homebuilding division, received four awards for Product Design at the Collier Building Industry Association's 2017 Sand Dollar Awards. The highly coveted awards mark excellence in building, development, interior design and marketing in Southwest Florida.

Known for their grandiose and well-appointed models, Stock won Best Product Design of the Year in the $5.5 million or more category for the Aqualane in Estuary at Grey Oaks; in the $3.5 to $4 million category they won for the Sophia II in Quail West; in the $3.25 to $3.5 million category for the Astoria in Crayton Cove; and in the $3 to $3.25 million category for the Atherton in Quail West. Stock Development also notably received its unparalleled eighth Community of the Year Award for Lely Resort.

"We're honored to receive this recognition for the quality product we have become known for, especially from our peers," said Matt Sellick, Vice President of Stock Custom Homes. "As we expand the Custom division, we will continue our evolution of excellence in home building throughout Florida."

To learn more about Stock Custom Homes, explore services and view project photos, visit http://www.StockDevelopment.com/CustomHomes.

ABOUT STOCK CUSTOM HOMES

Now celebrating its 16th year as Southwest Florida's pre-eminent homebuilder, Stock Development has completed more than 4,200 homes along the Gulf Coast and beyond. Continuing to expand, the award-winning luxury homebuilder's wcj custom homes division, Stock Custom Homes, is actively working on custom estates on Marco Island, Pine Ridge, and in the Wellington area of Palm Beach. With more than seven decades of building experience, Stock Development is one of the most dynamic and innovative development companies in Southwest Florida. Their superb craftsmanship, originality and vibrant outdoor living designs are the hallmarks of distinctive communities from Naples to Sarasota. For more information about Stock Custom Homes' visit stockcustomhomes.com or call (239) 249-6400.

