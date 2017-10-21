News By Tag
Stock Custom Homes Honored with Four Sand Dollar Awards
Southwest Florida Luxury Home Builder Honored with Four Awards at Sand Dollar Gala
Known for their grandiose and well-appointed models, Stock won Best Product Design of the Year in the $5.5 million or more category for the Aqualane in Estuary at Grey Oaks; in the $3.5 to $4 million category they won for the Sophia II in Quail West; in the $3.25 to $3.5 million category for the Astoria in Crayton Cove; and in the $3 to $3.25 million category for the Atherton in Quail West. Stock Development also notably received its unparalleled eighth Community of the Year Award for Lely Resort.
"We're honored to receive this recognition for the quality product we have become known for, especially from our peers," said Matt Sellick, Vice President of Stock Custom Homes. "As we expand the Custom division, we will continue our evolution of excellence in home building throughout Florida."
To learn more about Stock Custom Homes, explore services and view project photos, visit http://www.StockDevelopment.com/
ABOUT STOCK CUSTOM HOMES
Now celebrating its 16th year as Southwest Florida's pre-eminent homebuilder, Stock Development has completed more than 4,200 homes along the Gulf Coast and beyond. Continuing to expand, the award-winning luxury homebuilder's wcj custom homes division, Stock Custom Homes, is actively working on custom estates on Marco Island, Pine Ridge, and in the Wellington area of Palm Beach. With more than seven decades of building experience, Stock Development is one of the most dynamic and innovative development companies in Southwest Florida. Their superb craftsmanship, originality and vibrant outdoor living designs are the hallmarks of distinctive communities from Naples to Sarasota. For more information about Stock Custom Homes' visit stockcustomhomes.com or call (239) 249-6400.
