Industry News





Brasov Int'l Film Festival & Market is open for submissions and announces 2018 dates

 
 
Brasov Film Festival
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Oct. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The 7th edition of Brasov Int'l Film Festival will take place September 20 - 30, 2018. The most important and renown nonviolent film festival in the world is now open for submission.

Filmmakers from every corner of the world are invited to submit their films and documentaries (shorts, features, animation and music videos) to this vanguard on-line festival that showcases the best in nonviolent cinema.

The Festival works with FilmFreeway, Withoutabox, FilmFestivalLife, FestHome and ClickforFestivals.

Film submissions link (FilmFreeway):

https://filmfreeway.com/BrasovInternationalFilmFestivalMarket

For more submission options, visit:

http://www.brasovfilmfestival.com

The Festival fights world violence one film at a time!

Any world brand and organization with strong social responsibilities' commitments and principles that are against violence should consider sponsoring this vanguard film festival.

All sponsorship queries should be addressed to: daria@globalfilmstudio.com

http://www.brasovfilmfestival.com

