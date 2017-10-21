News By Tag
Brasov Int'l Film Festival & Market is open for submissions and announces 2018 dates
Filmmakers from every corner of the world are invited to submit their films and documentaries (shorts, features, animation and music videos) to this vanguard on-line festival that showcases the best in nonviolent cinema.
The Festival works with FilmFreeway, Withoutabox, FilmFestivalLife, FestHome and ClickforFestivals.
Film submissions link (FilmFreeway):
https://filmfreeway.com/
For wcj more submission options, visit:
http://www.brasovfilmfestival.com
The Festival fights world violence one film at a time!
Any world brand and organization with strong social responsibilities' commitments and principles that are against violence should consider sponsoring this vanguard film festival.
All sponsorship queries should be addressed to: daria@globalfilmstudio.com
Brasov Int'l Film Festival & Market
http://www.brasovfilmfestival.com
Contact
Brasov Int'l Film Festival & Market
info@brasovfilmfestival.com
