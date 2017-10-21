 
News By Tag
* Asa
* Appraisers
* American Society Of Appraisers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Reston
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

American Society of Appraisers & National Association of Independent Fee Appraisers Agree to Merger

Creating One of the Largest Networks of U.S. Professional Real Estate Appraisers
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Asa
* Appraisers
* American Society Of Appraisers

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Reston - Virginia - US

RESTON, Va. - Oct. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Society of Appraisers (ASA), the original multidisciplinary valuation society, and the National Association of Independent Fee Appraisers (NAIFA), the leading voice for independent professional real estate appraisers, have reached an agreement to the merger of NAIFA into ASA.

The merger will add nearly 800 new members to ASA's more than 5,000 multidiscipline credentialed valuation professionals in over 75 countries and 63 chapters throughout the world, creating one of the largest networks of U.S. professional real estate appraisers.

For appraisers, the merger creates greater access to leading professional development and accreditation programs, as well as a larger pool of experienced experts for networking, referrals or review services. It will also produce an even more powerful effort at the local, state and national level when advocating for appraiser rights and important appraisal professional related legislation. While for consumers, businesses or government agencies who order appraisal services, the merger significantly expands the number wcj of credentialed professionals in ASA's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System (http://www.appraisers.org/find-an-appraiser).

"With the combined strengths of ASA and NAIFA, we will be able to help our members better leverage the programs and resources we offer and ensure that we are helping them learn how to best serve the needs of their clients", said ASA's International President, Sharon A. Desfor.

NAIFA President, David Doering, concurred by saying, "By joining our organizations, increasing our size, offering greater resources, investing in new education initiatives and providing influential advocacy, we are giving our members every advantage possible."

Boards for both organizations, along with their respective memberships recently overwhelmingly approved the merger at each organization's annual meeting held in Houston, TX and Rosemont, IL this month.

Questions about the merger may be directed to mergerinfo@appraisers.org or (800) 272-8258.

American Society of Appraisers
The American Society of Appraisers is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is devoted to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the American Society of Appraisers, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

National Association of Independent Fee Appraisers
The National Association of Independent Fee Appraisers is an association of professional real estate appraisers committed to the support of its members, for a service of trust and integrity that benefits the members, the profession, and the general public. For more information about the National Association of Independent Fee Appraisers, visit www.naifa.com or call (312) 321-6830.

Media Contact
Todd Paradis
703-733-2124
tparadis@appraisers.org
End
Source:
Email:***@appraisers.org Email Verified
Tags:Asa, Appraisers, American Society Of Appraisers
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Reston - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Society of Appraisers News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share