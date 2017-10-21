News By Tag
American Society of Appraisers & National Association of Independent Fee Appraisers Agree to Merger
Creating One of the Largest Networks of U.S. Professional Real Estate Appraisers
The merger will add nearly 800 new members to ASA's more than 5,000 multidiscipline credentialed valuation professionals in over 75 countries and 63 chapters throughout the world, creating one of the largest networks of U.S. professional real estate appraisers.
For appraisers, the merger creates greater access to leading professional development and accreditation programs, as well as a larger pool of experienced experts for networking, referrals or review services. It will also produce an even more powerful effort at the local, state and national level when advocating for appraiser rights and important appraisal professional related legislation. While for consumers, businesses or government agencies who order appraisal services, the merger significantly expands the number wcj of credentialed professionals in ASA's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System (http://www.appraisers.org/
"With the combined strengths of ASA and NAIFA, we will be able to help our members better leverage the programs and resources we offer and ensure that we are helping them learn how to best serve the needs of their clients", said ASA's International President, Sharon A. Desfor.
NAIFA President, David Doering, concurred by saying, "By joining our organizations, increasing our size, offering greater resources, investing in new education initiatives and providing influential advocacy, we are giving our members every advantage possible."
Boards for both organizations, along with their respective memberships recently overwhelmingly approved the merger at each organization's annual meeting held in Houston, TX and Rosemont, IL this month.
Questions about the merger may be directed to mergerinfo@appraisers.org or (800) 272-8258.
American Society of Appraisers
The American Society of Appraisers is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is devoted to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the American Society of Appraisers, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.
National Association of Independent Fee Appraisers
The National Association of Independent Fee Appraisers is an association of professional real estate appraisers committed to the support of its members, for a service of trust and integrity that benefits the members, the profession, and the general public. For more information about the National Association of Independent Fee Appraisers, visit www.naifa.com or call (312) 321-6830.
