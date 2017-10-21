News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Exile Brings More Than 50 Years of Music to Mill Town Music Hall
Exile began in 1963 as a rock band and are best known for their Number One smash hit "Kiss You All Over". In the 1980's, the band later switched musical styles and became a country band with a strong southern rock flavor. With 10 Number One country singles, Exile has received multiple award nominations from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association. Some of Exile's Number One hits include "Woke Up in Love," "Give Me One More Chance" and "I Can't Get Close Enough." This month, Exile celebrates 55 years in music.
Tickets for are $35 for "premium" reserved seats and $30 for reserved seats in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Ticket Alternative at 1-877-725-8849, online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com) or at the Mill Town Music Hall box office. For additional information, please call the Mill Town wcj Music Hall box office at 770-537-6455.
Upcoming events at Mill Town Music Hall include: Christmas with David Phelps on Dec. 15, Christmas Songs and Stories with John Berry on Dec. 23, Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver on Jan. 13, and Ben Haggard and the Strangers on Jan. 27. For more information about Mill Town Music Hall or for an upcoming calendar of events, please visit us at www.MillTownMusicHall.com, follow us on Twitter @Mill_Town_Music_
Mill Town Music Hall can comfortably seat more than 1,000 people and features state-of-the-
# # #
About Mill Town Music Hall
Named Large Venue of the Year in 2016 by the Georgia Country Awards, Mill Town Music Hall is committed to providing West Georgia with a quality wholesome entertainment venue. Opened in Feb. 2012, it is the largest facility of its kind in West Georgia and comfortably seats 1,000 people. Featuring state-of-the-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse