Exile Brings More Than 50 Years of Music to Mill Town Music Hall

 
 
BREMEN, Ga. - Oct. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- – Rock turned country band, Exile, will take the stage on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 pm EST. Fans will hear from their extensive catalog which includes more than 10 Number One hits. Opening the concert will be rising-star Brent Rupard from Nashville. Mill Town Music Hall, focusing on family-friendly music and events, is located conveniently off I-20 in Bremen (1031 Alabama Avenue).

Exile began in 1963 as a rock band and are best known for their Number One smash hit "Kiss You All Over".  In the 1980's, the band later switched musical styles and became a country band with a strong southern rock flavor. With 10 Number One country singles, Exile has received multiple award nominations from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association.  Some of Exile's Number One hits include "Woke Up in Love," "Give Me One More Chance" and "I Can't Get Close Enough." This month, Exile celebrates 55 years in music.

Tickets for are $35 for "premium" reserved seats and $30 for reserved seats in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Ticket Alternative at 1-877-725-8849, online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com) or at the Mill Town Music Hall box office. For additional information, please call the Mill Town wcj Music Hall box office at 770-537-6455.

Upcoming events at Mill Town Music Hall include: Christmas with David Phelps on Dec. 15, Christmas Songs and Stories with John Berry on Dec. 23, Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver on Jan. 13, and Ben Haggard and the Strangers on Jan. 27. For more information about Mill Town Music Hall or for an upcoming calendar of events, please visit us at www.MillTownMusicHall.com, follow us on Twitter @Mill_Town_Music_Hall or on Facebook.

Mill Town Music Hall can comfortably seat more than 1,000 people and features state-of-the-art audio, video, and lighting systems. The venue hosts numerous Country, Contemporary Christian, Bluegrass and Southern Gospel concerts, along with other family-friendly events. The facility can also be rented for corporate events and private receptions.

# # #

About Mill Town Music Hall

Named Large Venue of the Year in 2016 by the Georgia Country Awards, Mill Town Music Hall is committed to providing West Georgia with a quality wholesome entertainment venue. Opened in Feb. 2012, it is the largest facility of its kind in West Georgia and comfortably seats 1,000 people.  Featuring state-of-the-art audio, video, and lighting systems, the venue hosts numerous Country, Contemporary Christian, Southern Gospel and Bluegrass concerts, along with other family-friendly events.  The facility can also be rented for corporate events and private receptions. The venues top sponsors include: Tanner Health System, Systems & Methods Inc. (SMI), R.K. Redding Construction, Bank of North Georgia, Greystone Power Corporation, Gradick Communications, Aubrey Silvey Enterprises, West Georgia Roofing, Honda Precision Parts of Georgia, The Coca-Cola Company, Walker Cadillac Buick GMC, Jill Duncan State Farm and Jack F. Witcher, Attorney at Law.  Please visit www.MillTownMusicHall.com for the most up to date calendar of events.
