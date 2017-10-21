 
The Arc Volusia and Daytona Magic to Provide Two Magical Nights of Entertainment

 
 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Oct. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The Arc of Volusia is pleased to announce the organization has partnered with Daytona Magic to provide two special evenings of magic.

Both family-friendly events will take place at the Daytona Beach News-Journal Center and begin at 8:30 p.m.

The first event, entitled 'Stars of Magic,' will take place Nov. 3 and feature performances by Alexander Great, Bob Little, Jarol Martin, Fred Moore, Joseph Young, and Ben Zabin.

The second event, entitled 'Gala Night of Magic' will take place Nov. 4 and feature performances by Dave & Dania, Niels Duinker, Nick Lewin, Jarol Martin, Mike Michales and Joseph Young.

Tickets for each event cost $20 each and for just $5 more, attendees will be provided six entries for a chance to win a gift basket valued at $1,000. Fifty percent of proceeds from tickets sales for the events will benefit The Arc Volusia. Tickets can be purchased at ArcVolusia.org or by calling (386) 274-4736.

The Arc Volusia is a nonprofit organization founded in 1962 by parents who were concerned about their children with disabilities. Fifty-four years later, the Arc continues to lead the way in promoting awareness of the strengths and achievements of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities wcj (I/DD). They currently serve 230 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities – helping them develop life skills, increase their independence, and creating opportunities for them to earn a paycheck.

The Arc's community impact focuses on four areas - education, employment, health and basic needs. The Arc Volusia is open Monday through Friday from 8:00am until 4:00pm. They are located at 100 Jimmy Huger Circle in Daytona and have a DeLand campus located at 1738 Patterson Avenue that has been in existence since 1965. They can be reached via phone at 386-274-4736, or online at www.arcvolusia.org, or https://www.facebook.com/TheArcVolusia. Those interested in assisting The Arc Volusia's clients can find out more by visiting http://arcvolusia.org/donate/ to donate or sponsor.

The Arc Volusia
