News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Sunshine Ace Hardware's Michael Wynn recognized as a top leader, company earns award
The annual Best Bosses award recognizes the top leaders in the community who have distinguished themselves as trailblazers in their businesses, and who have positively impacted the lives of their employees and the community it serves. The readers of Gulfshore Business submitted 50 nominations for the best leaders in the Southwest Florida community, and a panel of judges selected five top leaders in the categories of education, nonprofit, medical, large company and small company. A link to Gulfshore Business' full article can be found at http://www.gulfshorebusiness.com/
"I am truly grateful to Gulfshore Business and the Greater Naples Chamber for these significant recognitions that center on two things that are incredibly important to me - my team and our community," Wynn said. "Leading a team that is committed to serving others and delivering legendary service is a blessing. Being able to give back to a community that has meant so much to myself and our family, is a joy and privilege. Both of these awards are a reflection of the outstanding team and community I serve."
The 2017 Excellence in Industry Awards, presented by the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce during the Wake Up Naples Series on Friday, Nov. 8, recognizes corporate and individual excellence in Collier County. Sunshine Ace Hardware will receive recognition for earning the Chairman's Award, an award bestowed to an individual, organization or company that best represents the community and has had a positive impact on the local economy. With more than 300 employees at eight locations, Sunshine Ace Hardware has positively impacted the economy and the community, having donated abundant time and resources to several local organizations and charitable causes.
"Michael Wynn is a phenomenal business leader, and it is wonderful that the community has recognized his leadership and desire to continuously have a positive impact on the community," said Scott Hamblen, Sunshine Ace Hardware chief merchandising officer. "Everyone at Sunshine Ace is proud to work for a business leader who values his employees, believes in professional wcj and personal growth and seeks opportunities to give back to the community. For Gulfshore Business to recognize Wynn's leadership and the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce to showcase our community efforts, it just truly shows the successful leadership and dedication of this family-owned business."
Family owned and operated since 1958, Sunshine Ace Hardware serves Southwest Florida with eight locations in Collier, Lee, Charlotte and Pinellas counties staffed by a long-term, friendly and knowledgeable team. Focused on customer service, Sunshine Ace employees are best known for building relationships and going above and beyond to help solve a home repair or maintenance issue or to simply guide customers to the right tool for the job. For in-home support, Sunshine Ace provides a range of professional services such as rod-tip repair, screen, glass and equipment repairs. Free delivery and assembly is also provided on items such as grills, power tools, mulch, soil and more. Sunshine Ace offers a wide variety of products including plumbing, hardware and electrical supplies, houseware, fishing gear, power equipment, paint, painting supplies and more. Sunshine Ace proudly carries quality brands including Benjamin Moore paints, Scotts lawn and garden products, Craftsman tools, STIHL power tools, Weber and Big Green Egg grills, as well as Penn and Shimano fishing gear. In addition to serving residential clients, Sunshine Ace services commercial accounts, with flexible options to support contractors in managing and growing their business. For locations and hours, visit http://www.SunshineAce.com.
Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
***@prioritymarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse