Tenenz Announces Accounting and Financial Site Builder (AFSB) is now Integer
Company brings enhanced security features to websites for accounting, tax and bookkeeping professionals
"This new brand will better align with our expanding focus on providing you with the best online services to manage your firm, from website to file sharing to email and more," says Philip Brand, product manager of Integer. "We are pleased to provide affordable and secure professional websites for accountants, bookkeepers and tax professionals who want to showcase their services and provide the information clients and prospects expect from a business in these service areas."
The enhanced features in Integer websites include SSL, standard security technology for establishing an encrypted link between a web server and a browser that ensures all data passed between the web server and browsers remain private and integral, and an email address from a domain name which presents a more professional image for tax, accounting and bookkeeping professionals. In addition, now more site designs and themes are available ensuring a professional web presence. "When a client receives an email from you that resonates as coming from your business and matches the website address instead of "gmail.com,"
Integer offers two website packages: Starter ($4.99 per month) and Pro ($25.99 per month). Now, firms can choose if they want just a professional web presence (Starter) or a more robust online presence (Pro). Integer websites include the following features:
● Free custom domain (Starter and Pro)
● Multiple accounting theme templates to choose from (Starter and wcj Pro)
● 1 (Starter) to 7 or more (Pro) website pages
● Customizable content and pictures (Starter and Pro)
● 1 GB of secure file sharing storage (Pro)
● SSL security protection (Starter and Pro)
● 1 (Starter) to 20 (Pro) email addresses
● Customizable website pages (Pro)
● Monthly client newsletter posted to website and automatically emailed to your clients (Pro)
● Preloaded and customizable event calendar (e.g., tax deadlines, events, etc.) (Pro)
● 50+ financial calculators (Pro)
● The ability to attach a robust digital marketing platform and other popular apps
Learn more about Integer at GetInteger.com.
About Integer
Integer, formerly AFSB, offers secure and affordable websites for accounting, tax and bookkeeping professionals. The company is part of the Tenenz, Inc. family of companies which has been in business for more than 40 years focusing on offering high-quality, low-cost products to tax and financial professionals.
Media Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Accounting Edge Marketing for Integer
vlabrosse@accountingedgemarketing.com
