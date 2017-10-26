News By Tag
Finally! a Stain Remover Formulated for the Naturalista
Ruby Sampson® launches Product Junkie Stain Remover™ for delicate fabrics
The formula is gentle, yet tough on silk and satin as well as chiffon, lace, wool, cotton and more. Key benefits of the stain remover include:
• Clear skin: tackles the silent culprit of skin breakouts, hair oil, by removing residue from satin or silk pillowcases
• Allergy relief: lifts pollen that has been trapped in hair and bedding
• Spotless garments: effectively removes unsightly oil stains from tough-to-clean household items such as throw pillows and arm chairs
The designer expresses "we're ultimately guided by our customer's lifestyle needs and silk is a staple in her wardrobe." The Product wcj Junkie Stain Remover is an extension of the brand's minimum viable product: the silk-lined head wrap. Additional products include nape-friendly headbands, skinny neck scarves and braided crown headbands. The product is now available for preorder on rubysampson.com and will officially launch in December 2017.
About Ruby Sampson
Ruby Sampson is a female-owned, family run business named after the family matriarch. Since the brand's relaunch in February 2016, Ruby Sampson has participated in Afropunk (http://afropunkfest.com/
Contact
Ashley Powdar
***@rubysampson.com
Page Updated Last on: Oct 26, 2017