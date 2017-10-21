News By Tag
TELES Lounge promotes stimulating discussions all about life with cloud solutions
Over the last four years, the TELES Lounge has established itself as a two-day event that is now just as important for TELES AG itself as it is for its partners and customers. "I've been coming here since the first ever TELES Lounge, and it's an event I really appreciate especially because of the excellent discussions you can have at it with other TELES partners. And you really do find solutions to problems here, not to mention the new opportunities it generates," explained Emanuela Bevilacqua, CTO of VueTel Italia. Likewise, Jurgen Van Maele, Solution Director at AudioCodes, was equally positive about the event: "The TELES Lounge clearly shows just how interactive the community of partners, users and manufacturers has now become." And Janis Strumpmanis, Corporate Sales Director of CSC Telecom Latvia, underlined this: "Here at the Lounge, you're able to meet other businesses that operate on a similar scale to us. And that means you can talk about things that are of similar concern to all of us."
The event hosts, including especially Oliver Olbrich, the Co-CEO, and Thomas Haydn, the COO of TELES AG, were also highly satisfied wcj with the success of this year's Lounge. "It's great to see how our two-day Lounge has become a permanent fixture in the schedules of our partners and customers. And what this really demonstrates is that we are operating in a sector that places great value on achieving progress together, one that aims to deliver the best possible results for everyone," Oliver Olbrich said. Thomas Haydn added: "And thanks to this willingness to cooperate, not only are we able to organise an exciting event programme "backstage", so to speak, but also right up "on stage" as well. Together with our guest speakers this year from 128 Technology, VueTel, ASC, Panasonic, Materna, AudioCodes, as well as Jens Böcker, we explored so many different aspects of cloud solutions and applications here at the Lounge. And this enabled us to build up a really broad picture of the current situation, and even provide an outline of where the future is taking us."
Over the years, our TELES solutions have been consistently improved and advanced, also as a result of the successful partnerships we have established, and provide a range of opportunities for small and mid-sized undertakings. With all the options and applications from this generating benefits in terms of cost efficiency and scalable turnover, while optimising operational outlays and lowering the use of resources.
In order to have a selection of themes and talks that are targeted at specific regions and markets, the TELES Lounge is held twice annually in Berlin – in German in the spring, and in English in the autumn. Would you like to receive the TELES Lounge Newsletter in the future and learn more about the programmes, guest speakers and topics at upcoming events? Then please register for it under marketing@teles.com
For a list of all partners of this years' international TELES Lounge and the very first lounge video and photo please take a look at the TELES website: http://www.teles.com/
About TELES
TELES AG has the decisive body of knowledge that has been developed with the many advances achieved in technology. TELES AG has consistently released numerous groundbreaking products for the telecommunication industry, with a focus especially on service providers and business customers. Whether these concern the ISDN TELES.PC card or now the cloud based communications solutions – at TELES AG the overriding design and development aspiration is to facilitate a more open and especially user-friendly world of work. In more than 60 countries, TELES AG works together with more than 300 key customers and partners – with the opportunities for communication solutions that arise from this just as wide-ranging yet individual as the lives of the customers who then use these products.
