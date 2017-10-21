News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
BirthdayPak Goes To Nashville, Tennessee
BirthdayPak recently welcomed its newest franchisee, Kathy Fox, which brings the award-winning marketing platform to a total of 30 markets nationwide.
As owner of the TravelHost of Greater Nashville publication for the past two years, Kathy has accumulated an attractive client base that she can network with while introducing BirthdayPak in and around her home town. Kathy has been connecting her clients with tourists for years and looks forward to bringing the local community members to them with BirthdayPak. Coming from an extensive background of business development and sales, Kathy has the entrepreneurial skills she needs to succeed with her new franchise.
The BirthdayPak business model has proven to be successful through the convergence of personalized direct mail and cutting edge digital marketing. Additionally, BirthdayPak targets affluent female consumers celebrating a birthday, who live local to the upscale businesses featured in their BirthdayPak, which leads to recurring engagements wcj for the advertiser. BirthdayPak is a unique and effective marketing program for upscale restaurants, day spas, and boutiques who are looking to market to local consumers, without damaging their reputable brand.
BirthdayPak is expanding nationwide through franchising. There is a limited number of markets available. If you, or someone you know, has an interest in learning more about this exciting business opportunity, please visit www.BirthdayPakFranchise.com, call 888-206-0083 or email Franchising@
Contact
BirthdayPak
***@birthdaypak.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse