 
News By Tag
* BirthdayPak
* Franchise Opportunity
* Direct Marketing Franchise
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Springfield
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

BirthdayPak Goes To Nashville, Tennessee

BirthdayPak recently welcomed its newest franchisee, Kathy Fox, which brings the award-winning marketing platform to a total of 30 markets nationwide.
 
 
Kathy Fox, BirthdayPak of Nashville
Kathy Fox, BirthdayPak of Nashville
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. - Oct. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Kathy joined the BirthdayPak team of franchisees as owner of the Nashville market.  Also known as "Music City", Nashville is full of venues that would be ideal partners in the BirthdayPak program.

As owner of the TravelHost of Greater Nashville publication for the past two years, Kathy has accumulated an attractive client base that she can network with while introducing BirthdayPak in and around her home town.  Kathy has been connecting her clients with tourists for years and looks forward to bringing the local community members to them with BirthdayPak.  Coming from an extensive background of business development and sales, Kathy has the entrepreneurial skills she needs to succeed with her new franchise.

The BirthdayPak business model has proven to be successful through the convergence of personalized direct mail and cutting edge digital marketing.  Additionally, BirthdayPak targets affluent female consumers celebrating a birthday, who live local to the upscale businesses featured in their BirthdayPak, which leads to recurring engagements wcj for the advertiser.  BirthdayPak is a unique and effective marketing program for upscale restaurants, day spas, and boutiques who are looking to market to local consumers, without damaging their reputable brand.

BirthdayPak is expanding nationwide through franchising.  There is a limited number of markets available.  If you, or someone you know, has an interest in learning more about this exciting business opportunity, please visit www.BirthdayPakFranchise.com, call 888-206-0083 or email Franchising@BirthdayPak.com.

Contact
BirthdayPak
***@birthdaypak.com
End
Source:
Email:***@birthdaypak.com Email Verified
Tags:BirthdayPak, Franchise Opportunity, Direct Marketing Franchise
Industry:Business
Location:Springfield - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BirthdayPak PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share