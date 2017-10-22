Meet Hair Scientist, Crystal Porter, Ph.D, at the 6th Annual Armed Forces Natural Hair & Health Expo

America's #1 Hair Scientist, Crystal Porter, Ph.D., & CEO of ManeInsights.com, is set to attend the 6th Annual Armed Forces Natural Hair & Health Expo this Sunday from 11 AM to 6 PM, at Killeen Civic & Conference Center, Killeen, TX, 76542