October 2017
Meet Hair Scientist, Crystal Porter, Ph.D, at the 6th Annual Armed Forces Natural Hair & Health Expo

America's #1 Hair Scientist, Crystal Porter, Ph.D., & CEO of ManeInsights.com, is set to attend the 6th Annual Armed Forces Natural Hair & Health Expo this Sunday from 11 AM to 6 PM, at Killeen Civic & Conference Center, Killeen, TX, 76542
 
 
Meet Crystal Porter,Ph.D. at 6th Ann. Armed Forces Natural Hair & Health Expo
Meet Crystal Porter,Ph.D. at 6th Ann. Armed Forces Natural Hair & Health Expo
 
KILLEEN, Texas - Oct. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- "With all the products out in the market, it can be confusing and overwhelming when trying to determine what you should purchase. As a hair scientist, one of my priorities is to debunk hair care myths." - Dr. Crystal Porter, CEO Mane Insights (ManeInsights.com)

Crystal Porter, Ph.D., will be teaching "Understanding Products and Ingredients: Debunking Hair Myths" at the 6th Annual Armed Forces Natural Hair & Health Expo, Sat. Oct. 29th, 2017

ABOUT THE EVENT: Our mission is to educate, inform, and support everyone who has natural (coily, kinky or curly) hair as well as those transitioning to their natural hair.

EVENT DETAIL: The 6th Annual Armed Forces Natural Hair & Health Expo event is being held on Sunday, October 29, 2017 from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM, at Killeen Civic & Conference Center, Killeen, TX, 76542

About Dr. Crystal {America's #1 Hair Scientist} . . .

Crystal Porter, Ph.D. founded Mane Insights, LLC to scientifically research the specific needs of curly ethnic hair. For over 17 years, she has been providing knowledge about hair to individuals, professionals and industry leaders. Dr. Crystal spent the majority of her career at L'Oréal, USA. There she managed the Physics Laboratory and Consumer Insights teams, studying the biophysical characteristics of hair and pigmented skin within different ethnic groups. This allowed her and her researchers to understand behaviors that are related to consumers' experiences.

After studying hair of people from all over the world, she learned that there was very limited information on the wcj hair of people of African origin. Dr. Crystal feels the state of Black women's hair is at an all-time low as a result of a myriad of misinformation held by seemingly well-qualified, trusted experts. Incensed by the status quo, Dr. Crystal left L'Oréal, USA armed with a more than a decade of expertise.  Her aspirations of debunking hair myths and miseducation reached further than corporate confines.

Dr. Crystal has contributed to L'Oréal's global classification of curl in hair and has authored numerous scientific journals, presentations and book chapters on various topics such as hair straightening and ethnic hair. Her hair research on people of African descent has been quoted in leading reference materials within the areas of dermatology and cosmetic science.

Stay connected with Dr. Crystal online:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ManeInsights

Twitter: https://twitter.com/maneinsights

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maneinsights

Tune in on Every Tuesday this Fall-Winter 2017/18 season to Dr. Crystal Porter's "How The Hair Are You? iHeart Radio Show": https://www.facebook.com/HowTheHairAreYou

Dr. Porter will be available during the event to answer any personalized questions attendees may have about hair cosmetics, science, health and wellness at the event; especially for select media interviews, press and photo opportunities.

For more information please contact Tracey Bond, Chief Virtual Publicist of record for Dr. Crystal Porter, America's #1 Hair Scientist at http://ManeInsights.com at Beneficience.com Prolific Personage PR via "The Desk" email at desk@beneficience.com

Source:Crystal Porter, Ph.D., and CEO of ManeInsights.com
