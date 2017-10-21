 
News By Tag
* Fujikura 70S
* Fusion Splicer
* Fibre Network Installation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Witham
  Essex
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

EDP Europe launch 'Splice Up Your Life' Promotion

EDP Europe's 'Splice Up Your Life' promotion provides great offers on the Fujikura 70S fusion splicer
 
 
Special Promotion on the Fujikura 70S
Special Promotion on the Fujikura 70S
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Fujikura 70S
Fusion Splicer
Fibre Network Installation

Industry:
Telecom

Location:
Witham - Essex - England

Subject:
Deals

WITHAM, England - Oct. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- EDP Europe is delighted to announce the launch of our 'Splice Up Your Life' promotion offering two very special offers on the market leading Fujikura 70S fusion splicer.

The Fujikura 70S is the flagship fusion splicer from Fujikura, packed with advanced features and regarded as one of the best fusion splicers on the market. Whilst stocks last EDP Europe will be offering two special bundles on the Fujikura 70S.

The first bundle comes as a kit that includes the CT-30A cleaver and a complete optical fibre preparation tool kit for an amazing £5,150 ex VAT. The second bundle sees the Fujikura 70S fusion splicer, the CT-30A cleaver and 100 x Huber+Suhner Single Mode fibre pigtails for £5,050 ex VAT.

The Fujikura 70S is an advanced fusion splicing solution, and is a robust core-to-core fusion splicer that is ergonomic, faster and more durable than previous models and reduces splicing time to just 7 seconds!!  Offering key features of core-to-core alignment with dual-axis observation system, automated wind protector, minimum manual operation enabling splicing in 4 steps, built-in tube heater for quicker splicing cycles, hi-resolution LCD monitor, powerful battery, built-in training videos and a multi-functional carrying case that has an integrated work station.

Both bundles offer the Fujikura 70S as a kit containing the automatic core alignment fusion splicer, carry case with built-in worktable, the Fujikura CT-30A fibre cleaver, spare electrodes, CD manual and PC software, USB lead, power adapter, battery pack, J-Plate and CLAMP-S70D for 900um loose tube.

The first bundle (70SBUNDLE-1) adds to this kit the Fujikura FUJIKIT-03 tool kit that contains various tools to prepare the fibres for splicing and is on a promotional offer of £5,150 + VAT.

The second bundle (70SBUNDLE-2) takes the Fujikura 70S kit and combines it with 100 x Huber+Suhner Single Mode fibre pigtails wcj for a promotional price of £5,050 + VAT.

Both offers are available while stocks last.

Visit EDP Europe's website to find out more about the promotion ( https://www.edpeurope.com/special-offers-market-leading-f... ) and for more details on the Fujikura 70S.  Alternatively contact EDP's sales team to discuss any requirements by emailing sales@edpeurope.com or call +44 (0)1376 510337

** END **

About EDP Europe:
EDP Europe specialises in the supply of critical infrastructure solutions for the data centre and enterprise IT environments. Building on more than 25 years of experience, EDP Europe focuses on providing a broad portfolio of leading edge systems designed to optimise the overall performance of its customers' data centres. From design & build to ongoing operational management, EDP Europe can support throughout the lifecycle of a data centre / computer room to increase efficiency, resiliency, flexibility and security.

Contact
EDP Europe Limited
Colin Parker
***@edpeurope.com
End
Source:
Email:***@edpeurope.com Email Verified
Tags:Fujikura 70S, Fusion Splicer, Fibre Network Installation
Industry:Telecom
Location:Witham - Essex - England
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
EDP Europe Limited PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share