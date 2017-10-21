News By Tag
EDP Europe launch 'Splice Up Your Life' Promotion
EDP Europe's 'Splice Up Your Life' promotion provides great offers on the Fujikura 70S fusion splicer
The Fujikura 70S is the flagship fusion splicer from Fujikura, packed with advanced features and regarded as one of the best fusion splicers on the market. Whilst stocks last EDP Europe will be offering two special bundles on the Fujikura 70S.
The first bundle comes as a kit that includes the CT-30A cleaver and a complete optical fibre preparation tool kit for an amazing £5,150 ex VAT. The second bundle sees the Fujikura 70S fusion splicer, the CT-30A cleaver and 100 x Huber+Suhner Single Mode fibre pigtails for £5,050 ex VAT.
The Fujikura 70S is an advanced fusion splicing solution, and is a robust core-to-core fusion splicer that is ergonomic, faster and more durable than previous models and reduces splicing time to just 7 seconds!! Offering key features of core-to-core alignment with dual-axis observation system, automated wind protector, minimum manual operation enabling splicing in 4 steps, built-in tube heater for quicker splicing cycles, hi-resolution LCD monitor, powerful battery, built-in training videos and a multi-functional carrying case that has an integrated work station.
Both bundles offer the Fujikura 70S as a kit containing the automatic core alignment fusion splicer, carry case with built-in worktable, the Fujikura CT-30A fibre cleaver, spare electrodes, CD manual and PC software, USB lead, power adapter, battery pack, J-Plate and CLAMP-S70D for 900um loose tube.
The first bundle (70SBUNDLE-1)
The second bundle (70SBUNDLE-2)
Both offers are available while stocks last.
Visit EDP Europe's website to find out more about the promotion ( https://www.edpeurope.com/
About EDP Europe:
EDP Europe specialises in the supply of critical infrastructure solutions for the data centre and enterprise IT environments. Building on more than 25 years of experience, EDP Europe focuses on providing a broad portfolio of leading edge systems designed to optimise the overall performance of its customers' data centres. From design & build to ongoing operational management, EDP Europe can support throughout the lifecycle of a data centre / computer room to increase efficiency, resiliency, flexibility and security.
EDP Europe Limited
Colin Parker
***@edpeurope.com
