News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Alliance Insurance Services relaunches with new corporate identity and CEO
Alliance Insurance Services (AIS) has just announced the company's relaunch under a new CEO and a fresh corporate identity, including a stand-alone website.
Established in 2009 in Hong Kong, Alliance Insurance Services has grown consistently over the last decade, earning a reputation as the go-to insurance and financial services broker, for local and international expat insurance policies. In a bid to retain and expand upon its position within the Hong Kong market, the company has taken bold steps, such as appointing Michael Smith as the new Chief Executive.
As a distinguished professional with over a decade of experience in the international and corporate markets, Smith provides an experienced pair of hands at the helm and brings fresh ideas, which exactly what is needed to navigate a market place currently experiencing unprecedented technological innovations. wcj Widely regarded as a leading industry expert, Smith has worked as a broker and consultant with Alliance Group companies managing the delivery and development of a range of strategic initiatives. Smith has also worked as an advisor to some of the world's largest insurance groups lending his expertise and providing consultation on a broad scope of matters such as product development and market analysis.
Smith explains the company's vision, "We firmly believe that our culture and core values of delivering a bespoke client centric service make us very different from our competitors and will continue to be our cornerstone for success. We create value for our customers by providing independent advice and living up to the highest standards of ethics and professionalism. Our reputation and achievement is based upon our customers' trust, so it's in our best interests to exceed expectations which is something we strive for in everything we do."
These sentiments echo guidelines issued by the Hong Kong Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) that state brokers must give good advice that will be beneficial to the customer. The need for unbiased advice within the insurance industry (in general) was also highlighted in a recent report by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) exposing widespread mis-selling and poor practices.
Smith continues, "In addition to transparent and independent advice, another essential aspect of delivering a first-class customer experience is a relevant online presence. We want customers to feel reassured that we are experienced, professional and approachable, and that we're on-hand to help – online, by phone and in person."
For further information email: info@ais.com.hk or visit the website at www.ais.com.hk.
Contact
Michael Smith
0085228918915
***@ais.com.hk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse