Gentle Dental Putney Announced Corporate Package for Companies

Gentle Dental Putney is one of the top-notch providers of cosmetic and general dentistry services in the UK. They recently announced their offering of corporate package for companies. This package can only be availed if three or more colleagues join their practice. The services included in the package, such as free consultation and discounts on dental treatments, are aimed at offering complete dental care to the employees. The private dental clinic introduced this package as a way to entice and encourage working professionals to take their oral health more seriously."Those who avail our dental corporate package will become eligible for free initial consultation, as well as, cleaning with one of our highly-experienced and certified dentists, Dr. Etienne Potgieter", said a spokesperson of the dental clinic. He further added, "During the consultation, patients undergo thorough analysis and our dentist will also suggest treatment plans. Patients are even allowed to ask questions and clear any doubts that they might have. We keep our consultation sessions lengthy because we want patients to fully understand the importance of maintaining healthy teeth and gums. Furthermore, we want to promote that regular flossing, brushing and rinsing is only a part of maintaining a healthy smile, but regular dental visits are required."The principal dentist of the Gentle Dental Putney said, "We realise that working professionals often do not find the time to visit dental clinics or they do not consider oral health important. A lot of people even think that a visit to the dentist is only required when an issue comes up. To change that scenario, we have decided to offer exciting perks. One of the benefits of our corporate package is a 20% discount that the employees or colleagues are going to receive on surgical procedures, such as fillings and implants. Moreover, we are also offering a 10% discount on technician-based work like, sports guards, crowns, cosmetic work and home whitening." He elaborated further saying, "We have very carefully selected the services on which to give discounts and they are mostly dental services which are always on demand. Implants, crowns and cosmetic works are the services that our wcjstays most busy with. We want to make these every day dental solutions easily accessible and affordable so that patients do not have to think twice about it.""To make things more interesting, we have also included free orthodontist consultation for adults and children in our corporate package. This means that if 3 or more colleagues join our corporate package, their children will also be able to avail dental consultation at no additional cost. We have specifically designed this package as sort of a family dental package that takes care of the oral health and well-being of the entire family", adds the principal dentist.Gentle Dental Putney offer a wide range of general and cosmetic dentistry services. They have a team of highly-skilled and qualified dentists with years of experience who are proficient in full examinations and cleanings. From dental implants, dental crowns, dentures and porcelain veneers to complete oral hygiene services, this private dental clinic has got all your dental health-related needs covered. This private dental clinic also specialises in sedation dentistry and tries to create a calm, relaxed and stress-free environment for their patients.Visiting the dentist regularly is often considered expensive by a lot of people. With the corporate package introduced by Gentle Dental Putney, people can no longer complain about the expenses.