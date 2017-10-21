News By Tag
FreeSWITCHService Announced Custom Freeswitch Software Development for MNCs
FreeSWITCH is an open source PBX with a modular architecture. It provides scalable and robust platform to develop a wide range of software.
FreeSWITCHService, a globally-acclaimed VoIP solution provider and a subsidiary of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, announced a range of custom software development using FreeSWITCH platform. Speaking on this occasion, a spokesman at FreeSWITCHService shared his thoughts regarding the company's objective behind offering custom FreeSWITCH software development with these words: " We, at FreeSWITCHService, strive for offering highly customized, enterprise-grade VoIP solutions to our global clientele. With over 7 years of experience in the FreeSWITCH platform, our developers can use the FreeSWITCH architecture tactfully while keeping our clients' business communication requirements in mind. We can deliver the futuristic FreeSWITCH software with our holistic approach that ranges from development to deployment. The objective behind offering customized FreeSWITCH development is to meet the changing communication requirements in today's highly challenging business scenario." He concluded.
A technical head of VoIP solution development at FreeSWITCHService explained the customized wcj FreeSWITCH-based services offered by the company: " We use Linux to write the applications. We provide different types of FreeSWITCH platform-based services like system, software, application, and module development under the hood of custom FreeSWITCH software development services. Global MNCs can get the most from our tailored communication software solutions. We also offer service for modifying the existing application with our extensive technical assistance on a 24/7 basis. We develop the customized FreeSWITCH solution based on the client's specific requirements. Conducting a conference, routing and recording the voice calls, detecting fax tones, etc. are easy with our tailored FreeSWITCH software solution. Companies can leverage the benefits of FreeSWITCH platform with our feature-rich and scalable solutions." He concluded.
FreeSWITCHService has delivered customized VoIP solutions in the domains of conferencing, IVR (Interactive Voice Response), DID (Direct Inward Dialing), and SBC (Session Border Controller) globally with the team of accomplished developers. The company has set many milestones while serving the global clients across various industry sectors.
Author Bio: Mr. Krunal Patel is an AVP-Sales at Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, a parent company of FreeSWITCHService. He has a keen interest in the technological advancements specifically in the domains of VoIP, mobile app development, and web development.
Contact
Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Akash Soni
***@ecosmob.com
