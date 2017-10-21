 
News By Tag
* Custom FreeSWITCH Development
* Customised Voip Solution
* Customised Voip Development
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Arlington
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221


FreeSWITCHService Announced Custom Freeswitch Software Development for MNCs

FreeSWITCH is an open source PBX with a modular architecture. It provides scalable and robust platform to develop a wide range of software.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Custom FreeSWITCH Development
* Customised Voip Solution
* Customised Voip Development

Industry:
* Telecom

Location:
* Arlington - Texas - US

Subject:
* Services

ARLINGTON, Texas - Oct. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- In the realm of VoIP, the FreeSWITCH platform plays a key role in developing customized software and modules that can facilitate the unified communication for the global businesses. As a stable telephony platform, FreeSWITCH can offer a cost-effective and robust solution to connect various communication channels for establishing a scalable connectivity network of audio, video, multimedia, and data sharing.

FreeSWITCHService, a globally-acclaimed VoIP solution provider and a subsidiary of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, announced a range of custom software development using FreeSWITCH platform. Speaking on this occasion, a spokesman at FreeSWITCHService shared his thoughts regarding the company's objective behind offering custom FreeSWITCH software development with these words: " We, at FreeSWITCHService, strive for offering highly customized, enterprise-grade VoIP solutions to our global clientele. With over 7 years of experience in the FreeSWITCH platform, our developers can use the FreeSWITCH architecture tactfully while keeping our clients' business communication requirements in mind. We can deliver the futuristic FreeSWITCH software with our holistic approach that ranges from development to deployment. The objective behind offering customized FreeSWITCH development is to meet the changing communication requirements in today's highly challenging business scenario." He concluded.

A technical head of VoIP solution development at FreeSWITCHService explained the customized wcj FreeSWITCH-based services offered by the company: " We use Linux to write the applications. We provide different types of FreeSWITCH platform-based services like system, software, application, and module development under the hood of custom FreeSWITCH software development services. Global MNCs can get the most from our tailored communication software solutions. We also offer service for modifying the existing application with our extensive technical assistance on a 24/7 basis. We develop the customized FreeSWITCH solution based on the client's specific requirements. Conducting a conference, routing and recording the voice calls, detecting fax tones, etc. are easy with our tailored FreeSWITCH software solution. Companies can leverage the benefits of FreeSWITCH platform with our feature-rich and scalable solutions." He concluded.

FreeSWITCHService has delivered customized VoIP solutions in the domains of conferencing, IVR (Interactive Voice Response), DID (Direct Inward Dialing), and SBC (Session Border Controller) globally with the team of accomplished developers. The company has set many milestones while serving the global clients across various industry sectors.

Visit the company's page (https://www.freeswitchservice.com/customdevelopment)to get more insight on customized FreeSWITCH software development services.

Author Bio: Mr. Krunal Patel is an AVP-Sales at Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, a parent company of FreeSWITCHService. He has a keen interest in the technological advancements specifically in the domains of VoIP, mobile app development, and web development.

Contact
Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Akash Soni
***@ecosmob.com
End
Source:FreeSwitch Service Provider
Email:***@ecosmob.com Email Verified
Tags:Custom FreeSWITCH Development, Customised Voip Solution, Customised Voip Development
Industry:Telecom
Location:Arlington - Texas - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
FreeSWITCH Service News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share