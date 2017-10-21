 
Industry News





VIE Technology Launched TJM Educational Tablet PC a complete solution for School and Colleges

 
 
JANAKPURI, India - Oct. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- VIE Technology unboxed innovative Educational Tablet PC for School, Educational Tablet PC for Colleges and Educational Tablet PC for Institutions. TJM Educational Tablet PC is a complete solution for the 21st century interactive learning environment. TJM Educational Tablet PC is a complete educational tablet with child-friendly books, educational videos, games, worksheets, cartoons and movies in the Kids Zone. VIE Technology is a best Educational Tablet PC manufacturer in India and we provide affordable Educational Tablet PC for Students.

TJM 4G Educational Tablet PC, 3G Educational Tablet PC and Wi-Fi Educational Tablet PC comes in 7 Inch, 8 Inch and 10 Inch HD IPS screen size options. It runs on Android Version 6.0 and powered by a Quad Core Processor with 3000 to 4500 mAh Battery provides an average 12-18 hours longer battery life. VIE Technology also provides Customized Education Tablet PC along with Desired Content.

Educational Tablet PC is the future of Education in India, using tablets in education boost students learning and makes it more engaging and memorable. Instead of searching for a dictionary and flicking through the pages to find the definition of a word, students simply can use the dictionary on the tablet making learning five times faster. TJM Educational Tablet PC transforming education, engaging students, and improving outcomes.

Why Choose Tablets for Your Classroom?

•          Interactive NCERT-mapped content

• wcj          Safe-learning environment with restrictive ecosystem

•          Incentives and rewards for better learning outcomes

•          Child-friendly Interface with Teacher controls

•          E-mail/SMS reports to track your child's progress

•          Personalized content promotes independent learning

•          Learning Modules, Tests & Games

Education sector is growing very rapidly and India has a very big market. Those consumers looking to start own brand into E-learning Sector and resellers buying at our wholesale discount rates, can contact us immediately. Kindly visit our website http://www.educationtablets.in

