Whangaparaoa Lodge 'Supreme Award Winner', 'Best Motel' 2017 Hospitality New Zealand Annual Awards

Contact

Troy Clarry

***@whangaparaoalodge.com Troy Clarry

End

-- Katalyma Hotels & Hospitality announced today that Whangaparaoa Lodge was named the Supreme Award winner at Hospitality New Zealand's 20th annual Awards for Excellence gala dinner, held in central Wellington on October 19. Whangaparaoa Lodge, located just 35 minutes from central Auckland on the beautiful Whangaparaoa Peninsula, also took out the "Best Motel" category."We are especially humbled by this recognition, said Lodge owners Troy and Tomoko Clarry. "We truly strive to make each and every guest happy by ensuring three main service pillars - providing a warm welcome, anticipating guests' needs while staying with us, and providing a heartfelt fond farewell."Troy Clarry continued, "It is overwhelming – in a positive way – to see our service concept of re-defining casual luxury through exceeding guest expectations gain recognition. We are especially proud of our small operations team that work diligently to achieve these results in a relative short time. Most of all, knowing our guests are leaving with a positive, lasting memory of New Zealand and the region is self-fulfilling."Blessed with a beach-side location, a thriving dining scene and a multitude of activities ranging from golf to hiking and bird watching, the Lodge's success can be attributed to the Clarry's operating philosophy of always improving on status quo, and understanding the ever-changing needs of the guests.Judges applauded Whangaparaoa Lodge as an example for other hoteliers to follow and were hard-pressed to find fault during their inspection. With one judge sharing, "I was able to witness how caring they [The Clarry's] are with guests and the genuine pleasure they take from people choosing to stay with them."Hospitality New Zealand Chief Executive wcj Vicki Lee, said "The judges all agreed the 46 finalists and the 19 winners were of a notably high caliber this year which made judging especially difficult. Whangaparaoa Lodge, however, excelled when it came to genuine kiwi hospitality"An intensive judging process by a panel of independent industry professionals considered many aspects of the finalist's businesses. These included staff training and human resources, customer service, food and beverage offerings, marketing and promotional activities, and the demonstration of business growth.Now in its 20th year, the Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence honours the achievements of the hardworking and competitive people who make the hospitality and accommodation businesses throughout New Zealand exceptional.Whangaparaoa Lodge, located on Little Manly Beach, 35 minutes north of Auckland city, is a boutique 14-room property owned and managed by Katalyma Hotels & Hospitality. Company Directors Troy and Tomoko Clarry have amassed over 30 years of experience managing properties for global bands like Ritz-Carlton and Hyatt Hotels throughout Asia Pacific. The husband-and-wife team returned to New Zealand in 2013 to launch the Hotel Management and Consulting company with the goal and intent of bringing a creative, exciting and professional approach to operating small boutique properties in New Zealand while, also redefining true "Kiwi hospitality"Katalyma Hotels & Hospitality also owns and manages Kerikeri Park Lodge, and consulted on the rebranding of The Vineyard Cottages – Kumeu and Phoenix Resort – Taupo.• Supreme Winner, Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence, 2017• Best Motel, Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence, 2017• Hotels.com - 4.6 out of 5.0, 2017• Luxury Travel Guide – Asia & Australasia Awards, Winner Luxury Suites Auckland, 2016• TripAdvisor ranking #1 in Auckland Region 2016/2017• TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice, 2016 Winner• TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence, 2015, 2016• Trivago, 2017 "Top Hotel"• Selected by HotelMyth.com top 5 Star Hotels in Auckland• Ranked 4th Best Hotel in Auckland and 22nd Best Hotel in North Island by Trivago, 2015• Award of Excellence by Booking.com rated 9.3 out of 10.0, 2016