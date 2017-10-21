 
Industry News





Maternity Apparels Market will be the Largest Revenue Contributor to the Maternity Care Market

The global maternity apparels market is expected to cross $7 billion by 2023 The daywear apparel segment is likely to merge as the largest segment Asos, Seraphine, Cake Maternity, and Destination Maternity are the leading vendors in the market
 
 
Maternity Care TB
Maternity Care TB
 
CHICAGO - Oct. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Arizton Advisory & Intelligence has recently published a report on Maternity Apparels Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2017–2023.  The report consists of 128 pages of in-depth information about the market size of various segments of the maternity apparels market and also profiles the leading and other prominent vendors.

According to analyst at Arizton, the maternity apparels market is the largest segment of the global maternity care market. The global maternity apparels market is going to cross $7 billion in terms of revenue by 2023.

The demand for maternity wear is high from developed countries such as North America and Europe

The presence of high fashion-conscious consumers and the high disposable incomes are the major reasons for increased demand of pregnancy wears in these regions.  According to the maternity apparels market report, North America dominated the global maternity apparels market with a market share of 33.11% followed by Europe in 2016. The millennial moms are willing to spend extra on the premium brands to look fashionable yet comfortable clothes throughout and after their pregnancy as well.

Demand for formal maternity wear has increased exponentially

There has been an increase in the women labor workforce globally. More women are career oriented and prefer having babies after settling down in their careers. Thus, women have more disposable income to spend on maternity apparels.  Also, there is an increasing trend among women working until their last trimester. Thus, the demand for formal maternity apparel has increased exponentially.

The wcj report also discusses leading trends, opportunities, and driver of the market. A few of the factors that are going to drive the global maternity apparels market are as following:

●     Introduction of organic and radiation proof clothing

●     Presence of innovative innerwear

●     Increased sales through online shops

View report:Maternity Apparels Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2017–2023

https://www.arizton.com/reports/healthcare-lifesciences/m...

About Arizton

Arizton – Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

Arizton has gained a paramount standpoint in the market research arena as it offers top of the line solutions to clients to assess market landscape and finalize foolproof business strategies. We are committed to provide inclusive market research reports and consulting services to clients from diversified industries including – Consumer Goods & Retail Technology, Automotive and Mobility, Smart Tech, Healthcare and Lifesciences, Industrial Machinery, Chemicals and Materials, IT and Media, Logistics and Packaging.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-465-7864

Related Report

Maternity Care Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2017 - 2023
https://www.arizton.com/reports/healthcare-lifesciences/maternity-care-market

Media Contact
Jessica
3122352040
***@arizton.com
