Maternity Apparels Market will be the Largest Revenue Contributor to the Maternity Care Market

The global maternity apparels market is expected to cross $7 billion by 2023 The daywear apparel segment is likely to merge as the largest segment Asos, Seraphine, Cake Maternity, and Destination Maternity are the leading vendors in the market

Maternity Care TB

Media Contact

Jessica

3122352040

***@arizton.com Jessica3122352040

End

-- Arizton Advisory & Intelligence has recently published a report onThe report consists of 128 pages of in-depth information about the market size of various segments of the maternity apparels market and also profiles the leading and other prominent vendors.According to analyst at Arizton, the maternity apparels market is the largest segment of the global maternity care market. The global maternity apparels market is going to cross $7 billion in terms of revenue by 2023.The presence of high fashion-conscious consumers and the high disposable incomes are the major reasons for increased demand of pregnancy wears in these regions. According to the maternity apparels market report, North America dominated the global maternity apparels market with a market share of 33.11% followed by Europe in 2016. The millennial moms are willing to spend extra on the premium brands to look fashionable yet comfortable clothes throughout and after their pregnancy as well.There has been an increase in the women labor workforce globally. More women are career oriented and prefer having babies after settling down in their careers. Thus, women have more disposable income to spend on maternity apparels. Also, there is an increasing trend among women working until their last trimester. Thus, the demand for formal maternity apparel has increased exponentially.The wcj report also discusses leading trends, opportunities, and driver of the market. A few of the factors that are going to drive the global maternity apparels market are as following:● Introduction of organic and radiation proof clothing● Presence of innovative innerwear● Increased sales through online shopsArizton – Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.Arizton has gained a paramount standpoint in the market research arena as it offers top of the line solutions to clients to assess market landscape and finalize foolproof business strategies. We are committed to provide inclusive market research reports and consulting services to clients from diversified industries including – Consumer Goods & Retail Technology, Automotive and Mobility, Smart Tech, Healthcare and Lifesciences, Industrial Machinery, Chemicals and Materials, IT and Media, Logistics and Packaging.Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.Mail: enquiry@arizton.com Call: +1-312-465-7864Related Reporthttps://www.arizton.com/reports/healthcare-lifesciences/maternity-care-market