News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Maternity Apparels Market will be the Largest Revenue Contributor to the Maternity Care Market
The global maternity apparels market is expected to cross $7 billion by 2023 The daywear apparel segment is likely to merge as the largest segment Asos, Seraphine, Cake Maternity, and Destination Maternity are the leading vendors in the market
According to analyst at Arizton, the maternity apparels market is the largest segment of the global maternity care market. The global maternity apparels market is going to cross $7 billion in terms of revenue by 2023.
The demand for maternity wear is high from developed countries such as North America and Europe
The presence of high fashion-conscious consumers and the high disposable incomes are the major reasons for increased demand of pregnancy wears in these regions. According to the maternity apparels market report, North America dominated the global maternity apparels market with a market share of 33.11% followed by Europe in 2016. The millennial moms are willing to spend extra on the premium brands to look fashionable yet comfortable clothes throughout and after their pregnancy as well.
Demand for formal maternity wear has increased exponentially
There has been an increase in the women labor workforce globally. More women are career oriented and prefer having babies after settling down in their careers. Thus, women have more disposable income to spend on maternity apparels. Also, there is an increasing trend among women working until their last trimester. Thus, the demand for formal maternity apparel has increased exponentially.
The wcj report also discusses leading trends, opportunities, and driver of the market. A few of the factors that are going to drive the global maternity apparels market are as following:
● Introduction of organic and radiation proof clothing
● Presence of innovative innerwear
● Increased sales through online shops
View report:Maternity Apparels Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2017–2023
https://www.arizton.com/
About Arizton
Arizton – Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
Arizton has gained a paramount standpoint in the market research arena as it offers top of the line solutions to clients to assess market landscape and finalize foolproof business strategies. We are committed to provide inclusive market research reports and consulting services to clients from diversified industries including – Consumer Goods & Retail Technology, Automotive and Mobility, Smart Tech, Healthcare and Lifesciences, Industrial Machinery, Chemicals and Materials, IT and Media, Logistics and Packaging.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Call: +1-312-465-7864
Related Report
Maternity Care Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2017 - 2023
https://www.arizton.com/
Media Contact
Jessica
3122352040
***@arizton.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse