Japan&South Korea bets spring surprises at Global Tawag ng Tanghalan Region Finals in Northeast Asia

Makoto Inoue of Japan and Cris Lyn Joy Rotor of South Korea emerge winners, to represent Northeast Asia at the first Global Tawag ng Tanghalan face off in Manila

-- From a three-way battle, the first"It's Showtime" in Northeast Asia (NE Asia) has come down to a battle between the best of Japan and South Korea at the first Region Finals for Asia Pacific held October 14 and 15 in Shinjuku, Japan and in Seoul, South Korea.TheNortheast Asia leg first took a surprise turn in June when the The Filipino Channel (TFC) and ABS-CBN's long-running musical variety show "It's Showtime" sifted through hundreds of aspirants that initially included talents from Taiwan. After the online voting and judges' scoring, the battle came down to Japan bets versus South Korea's best. And in a battle which pit five versus five – five talents from Japan and five talents from South Korea that is -of Tokyo, Japan andof South Korea emerged winners.Armed with his musical genes and her love affair with music since she was a young child, Inoue and Rotor respectively earned the judges' nod for their tone quality; voice projection; stage impact; and intonation.The formidable judges include: "It's Showtime" Associate Producer; Second Secretary and Consul for Cultural Section of the Embassy of the Philippines in Tokyo, Japan; Country Manager of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) Japan Representative Office; Cultural Officer of the Philippine Embassy in Korea; and Vice President for Hyewadong Filipino Catholic Community in KoreaAfter emerging victorious, Inoue and Rotor brought home USD 1,000 each and are now gearing up to represent NE Asia in the "Global Tawag ng Tanghalan" showdown in Manila.For both Inoue and Rotor, beyond the prize money, to be given the chance to represent Northeast Asia is a great opportunity not only for them but for overseas Filipinos (OFs) because it will serve as a platform for them to showcase their talents even outside the homeland.Rotor, who started loving music at a very early age, could not have imagined that her affair with music would end up with a commitment to achieve. "Malaking honor po and achievement ang mag-represent ng Northeast Asia sa(Representing Northeast Asia in the 'Global Tawag ng Tanghalan' is such a great honor and achievement for me)", Rotor says.Meantime, Inoue got his talent from his mother, a professional singer. InRegion Finals, he finally took his own stage time. Inoue says he wants to use this achievement and inspire other Filipinos the way his mother inspired him."Gusto ko po na maging instrumento ang aking talento upang mabigyan ng pag-asa at inspirasyon ang mga kapwa kong Pilipino na nasa iba't ibang bansa. Kahit nasaan ka, ano ang ginagawa mo, at kahit ano mang sitwasyon, makakamit mo pa rin ang pinapangarap mo kung patuloy kang mananalig at maniniwala sa kakayahan mo (I want to become an inspiration to my fellowmen. It doesn't matter where you are or what situation you are in, as long as you believe in yourself, you can reach for your dreams)", he ends.ABS-CBN Transient Segment Head for Asia Pacificshares that at first, the TFC team which is celebrating its 10year in Japan, was expecting a deluge of entries from the wcj country. The number of entries from South Korea came as a great surprise."We have just started bringing ourservice to South Korea but the feedback has been overwhelming. Filipinos in South Korea have been yearning for an outlet to reach out to the homeland andprovided not just a talent competition but more as an international venue to showcase Filipino ingenuity and talent".Keep an eye on the other 'Global Tawag ng Tanghalan' region winners from other continents in the Middle East on November 3 at "One Musix X" in Dubai and other countries from Asia Pacific in the remaining months of 2017.For more updates aboutand other TFC events, visit TFC's Facebook page applicable for your area. Connect with fellow globalandfollowandon Twitter and Instagram.For more updates aboutand other TFC events, visit facebook.com/TFCJapan. Connect with fellow globalandfollowandon Twitter and Instagram.