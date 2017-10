The Hindu's STEP launches STEPathon 4 - the most personalised online English course

Contact

-- STEP from The Hindu Group launched STEPathon in March, an innovative online English training programme modelled like training programmes for marathons. Stepathon was designed to help learners achieve improvements in English proficiency through an intense, focused and structured curriculum.Since its inception, more than 6000 users have improved their English proficiency with STEPathon. Now, STEP is launching the fourth edition of STEPathon, the most personalised online English course in the market. Stepathon 4 will adapt to your needs, strengths and weaknesses to provide a comprehensive and exclusive training programme.Pundi Sriram, business head of STEP, said, "Imagine having a personal tutor at your doorstep to teach you English. What if you were offered an online English course that is as good as a personal tutor, along with being personalised to your strengths wcj and weaknesses? That's what STEPathon 4 will do for you."Users who have completed a STEPathon have improved their English proficiency levels by 1-2 levels. If you would like to take STEPathon 4, visit https://steptest.in/ stepathon for details. Enrol on the website to get a special early bird discount.