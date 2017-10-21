 
News By Tag
* Odbc Xbase
* Dbf Odbc
* Visual Foxpro Odbc
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* prague
  prague
  Czech Republic
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221


Brand New Devart ODBC Driver for xBase Released

Devart released a new product - ODBC Driver for xBase, a perfect solution for accessing and manipulating FoxPro, dBase, and other databases in DBF file formats.
 
PRAGUE, Czech Republic - Oct. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Devart, Czech software provider of database connectivity solutions and tools for database management and development, announced a new product - ODBC Driver for xBase that provides high-performance and feature-rich connectivity solution for ODBC-based applications to access FoxPro, dBase, and other databases in DBF file formats.

Key features:

• Full support for FoxPro 2, Visual FoxPro, dBaseIII-dBase10, as well as other DBF file formats and standard ODBC API functions.
• Direct access to FoxPro, dBase and other DBF files without any additional libraries, thus improving application performance, deployment and quality.
• Support for Windows, MacOS and Linux platforms (32-bit and 64-bit).
• Full ODBC API and Data Types support.

Learn more about ODBC Driver for xBase at https://www.devart.com/odbc/xbase/

About Devart

Devart is wcj one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

Learn more about Devart at https://www.devart.com.

Contact
Devart
***@devart.com
End
Source:
Email:***@devart.com Email Verified
Tags:Odbc Xbase, Dbf Odbc, Visual Foxpro Odbc
Industry:Software
Location:prague - prague - Czech Republic
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Devart News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share