Brand New Devart ODBC Driver for xBase Released
Devart released a new product - ODBC Driver for xBase, a perfect solution for accessing and manipulating FoxPro, dBase, and other databases in DBF file formats.
Key features:
• Full support for FoxPro 2, Visual FoxPro, dBaseIII-dBase10, as well as other DBF file formats and standard ODBC API functions.
• Direct access to FoxPro, dBase and other DBF files without any additional libraries, thus improving application performance, deployment and quality.
• Support for Windows, MacOS and Linux platforms (32-bit and 64-bit).
• Full ODBC API and Data Types support.
Learn more about ODBC Driver for xBase at https://www.devart.com/
About Devart
Devart is wcj one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
Learn more about Devart at https://www.devart.com.
