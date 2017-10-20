News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
WoMaster launches WR302G, WR312G, WR322G – Secured and Rugged LTE Serial Router for IIoT
WoMaster launches an innovative industrial secure LTE router WR-312G/322G Series designed for IIoT connectivity by single (WR312G) or dual (WR322G) high-speed LTE routing or WiFi networks.
The model is equipped with two RS232/422/485 ports for connecting to on-site serial devices. The 3T3R radio is capable to provide up to 1.3Gbps high throughput. Thanks to USB design field installation and firmware upgrade is quick and easy. The SD card can store application programs or diagnostic log file. Network security is guaranteed by supported by gateway OpenVPN and IPsec.
Benefits of WR302G/312G/
Industrial Secure Cellular Router:
Market
■ Vast variety of critical IIoT applications, e.g., Wayside Surveillance, ITS, Railway track side networks
■ High throughput network performance:
- 2-port Gigabit Ethernet Routing and Bridging
- LTE Cat.4, 2x2 MIMO, 150M downlink and 50M uplink
- 4G/3G/2G full cellular network compatibility
■ Enhanced Cyber Security for critical applications:
- OpenVPN, IPsec for secured connection
■ Management Features:
- Various configuration paths, including Web GUI, Telnet, Utility and SNMP
- Software selectable RS232/422/485 Serial Interface
- SD for field diagnostic log or extended application
■ Rugged Design for harsh wcj environments
- Effective heat dissipation design for operating in -40~70oC
- EN50121-4 railway compliance
- CE Marking
- IEC61000-6-2/
About WoMaster:
WoMaster Group is an international group based in Europe, with over 20 years of industrial market experience. We provide rugged products with customer oriented support for critical applications such as railway, power and utility, waste water, intelligent transportation and IP surveillance. WoMaster product range includes Industrial Networking and Computing products.
Email: info@womaster.eu
Website: www.womaster.eu
Contact
WoMaster
Tatiana Khunkhenova
***@womaster.eu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse