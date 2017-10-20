 
WoMaster launches WR302G, WR312G, WR322G – Secured and Rugged LTE Serial Router for IIoT

WoMaster launches an innovative industrial secure LTE router WR-312G/322G Series designed for IIoT connectivity by single (WR312G) or dual (WR322G) high-speed LTE routing or WiFi networks.
 
 
BARCELONA, Spain - Oct. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- WoMaster launches an innovative industrial secure LTE router WR-312G/322G Series designed for IIoT connectivity by single (WR312G) or dual (WR322G) high-speed LTE routing or WiFi networks.
The model is equipped with two RS232/422/485 ports for connecting to on-site serial devices. The 3T3R radio is capable to provide up to 1.3Gbps high throughput. Thanks to USB design field installation and firmware upgrade is quick and easy. The SD card can store application programs or diagnostic log file. Network security is guaranteed by supported by gateway OpenVPN and IPsec.

Benefits of WR302G/312G/322G
Industrial Secure Cellular Router:

Market
■ Vast variety of critical IIoT applications, e.g., Wayside Surveillance, ITS, Railway track side networks

High throughput network performance:
-   2-port Gigabit Ethernet Routing and Bridging
-   LTE Cat.4, 2x2 MIMO, 150M downlink and 50M uplink
-   4G/3G/2G full cellular network compatibility

Enhanced Cyber Security for critical applications:
-   OpenVPN, IPsec for secured connection

Management Features:
-  Various configuration paths, including Web GUI, Telnet, Utility and SNMP
-  Software selectable RS232/422/485 Serial Interface
-  SD for field diagnostic log or extended application

Rugged Design for harsh wcj environments
-   Effective heat dissipation design for operating in -40~70oC
-   EN50121-4 railway compliance
-   CE Marking
-   IEC61000-6-2/IEC61000-6-4 heavy industrial

About WoMaster:
WoMaster Group is an international group based in Europe, with over 20 years of industrial market experience. We provide rugged products with customer oriented support for critical applications such as railway, power and utility, waste water, intelligent transportation and IP surveillance. WoMaster product range includes Industrial Networking and Computing products.

Email: info@womaster.eu
Website: www.womaster.eu

Contact
WoMaster
Tatiana Khunkhenova
***@womaster.eu
