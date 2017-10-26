 
Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


Artist Susan Raphael: Relevance at YUI Gallery NYC

Take Two Artist's Pop Up Gallery Show of New Works is a Must See
 
 
NEW YORK - Oct. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Susan Raphael had a stellar thirty-year career as National Director of Broadcasting and Advertising for the American Cancer Society. Notably, Raphael produced the "Cancer Society Radio News Service" and won an Emmy for "Sophisticated Lady," the now-legendary anti-smoking television PSA.

Taking an early retirement, she combined her award-winning creative talents with her love of travel becoming the producer and host of "Let's Travel," a weekly radio program www.letstravelradio.com.

After a friend suggested she take a collage class, never one to let time pass her by, Raphael's passion for art and photography began to percolate and develop. Today, as a well-respected artist and photographer, her prior experience and world travels serve as an inspiration for much of her work which she creates at her studio in Chinatown in New York City.

Her  bright, tactile, textured paintings exude vibrant layers of life and emotion. Raphael stated, "I strive wcj to paint like a child, without inhibitions or limits. My paintings often incorporate a wide variety of materials including sand, string, bird feathers, glass beads, and even household items." Her photographs are created in the Henri Cartier-Bresson tradition of "capturing a minute, a piece of reality."

Raphael has been featured at numerous galleries and venues including La MaMa Galleria, the Modernage Gallery, the Donnell Library and the French Institute/Alliance Francais.

"Relevance," Raphael's current show with studio mate Dana Adams, will be at the YUI Gallery, 131 Eldridge Street, New York, NY10022 and features new works. The opening party will be from 6:00pm - 9:00pm, Thursday, October 26 and is open to the public. The pop-up show will remain at the YUI Gallery until 6:00pm, Saturday, October 28, 2017.

A portion of the proceeds from sales will be donated to Savvy Ladies, a non-profit organization that provides personal finance education and resources for women to inspire them to plan for the future. www.savvyladies.org

You can learn more about Susan Raphael's work by visiting www.srart21.com.

Patrice Samara
Triumph Communications Group
Page Updated Last on: Oct 26, 2017
