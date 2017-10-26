News By Tag
Artist Susan Raphael: Relevance at YUI Gallery NYC
Take Two Artist's Pop Up Gallery Show of New Works is a Must See
Taking an early retirement, she combined her award-winning creative talents with her love of travel becoming the producer and host of "Let's Travel," a weekly radio program www.letstravelradio.com.
After a friend suggested she take a collage class, never one to let time pass her by, Raphael's passion for art and photography began to percolate and develop. Today, as a well-respected artist and photographer, her prior experience and world travels serve as an inspiration for much of her work which she creates at her studio in Chinatown in New York City.
Her bright, tactile, textured paintings exude vibrant layers of life and emotion. Raphael stated, "I strive wcj to paint like a child, without inhibitions or limits. My paintings often incorporate a wide variety of materials including sand, string, bird feathers, glass beads, and even household items." Her photographs are created in the Henri Cartier-Bresson tradition of "capturing a minute, a piece of reality."
Raphael has been featured at numerous galleries and venues including La MaMa Galleria, the Modernage Gallery, the Donnell Library and the French Institute/Alliance Francais.
"Relevance,"
A portion of the proceeds from sales will be donated to Savvy Ladies, a non-profit organization that provides personal finance education and resources for women to inspire them to plan for the future. www.savvyladies.org
You can learn more about Susan Raphael's work by visiting www.srart21.com.
Patrice Samara
Triumph Communications Group
***@triumphnewyork.com
