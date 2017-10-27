Halloween Grupo Extra Bachata Concert Atlanta

fundraiser

-- Salsa ATL & D4F Ent Presents...Fundraiser for Puerto Rico & MexicoHalloween Grupo Extra Concert + Halloween Latin dance partyFriday, Oct. 27, 2017-- 100% of the Profits goes to relief effort forPuerto Rico & Mexico-- 9:30pm Salsa & Bachata lesson-- Local Salsa Band AmiSon Latin Bandopening for Grupo Extra-- DJ Emerzive of DC & DJ Joey G playing your favoriteSalsa, Bachata & more before & the band breaksParty till 3amFirst time in Atlanta this Halloween weekend: BachataSensation - Grupo Extra. If you are looking for afun and unique Halloween costume party to checkout, then look no more! We have an outstandingHalloween Party planned just for you!Arrive early or if you have to arrive late!Here's the Schedule to help you makesome definite plans:Special Performances by:* Rodrigo & Wendy of Charlotte NC* Bethany of Atlanta Touch* Frankie & Gina of Alma Latina AtlantaHALLOWEEN Grupo Extra Concert & FundraiserFriday Oct 27, 2017 Tentative Schedule9:30 PM - Salsa & Bachata lesson10:30 PM - DJ Joey Gonzalez with the best of Salsa, Bachata & more11:30 PM - 1:30 AM - AmiSon Latin Band playing two sets,DJ Joey Gonzalez playing the best of Salsa, Bachata, & moreduring the band breaksPerformances and Halloween Costume Contest!{VIP Backstage Access will also be going on during this time.}1:45 AM -- wcj 3 AM or later Grupo Extra Concert with DJ Emerzive of Washington D.C. and Atlanta's DJ Joey Gonzalezplaying during the band breaks!Where:Hilton Atlanta Northeast5993 Peachtree Industrial BoulevardNorcross GA 30092770.855.4396 text/callPurchase your tickets in advance for the FridayGrupo Extra Concert and get a chance to win1 of 5 Raffles exclusively for folks who prepay.Go to the link below for all the detailsand to pay in advance;If you have any questions...Please give us a call or text.Sean-Christopher770.855.4396 text/call