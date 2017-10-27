 
Halloween Grupo Extra Bachata Concert Atlanta

 
 
fundraiser
fundraiser
 
ATLANTA - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Salsa ATL & D4F Ent Presents...

Fundraiser for Puerto Rico & Mexico

Halloween Grupo Extra Concert + Halloween Latin dance party

Friday, Oct. 27, 2017

-- 100% of the Profits goes to relief effort for

Puerto Rico & Mexico

-- 9:30pm Salsa & Bachata lesson

-- Local Salsa Band AmiSon Latin Band

opening for Grupo Extra

-- DJ Emerzive of DC & DJ Joey G playing your favorite

Salsa, Bachata & more before & the band breaks

Party till 3am

First time in Atlanta this Halloween weekend: Bachata

Sensation - Grupo Extra. If you are looking for a

fun and unique Halloween costume party to check

out, then look no more! We have an outstanding

Halloween Party planned just for you!

Arrive early or if you have to arrive late!

Here's the Schedule to help you make

some definite plans:

Special Performances by:

* Rodrigo & Wendy of Charlotte NC

* Bethany of Atlanta Touch

* Frankie & Gina of Alma Latina Atlanta

HALLOWEEN Grupo Extra Concert & Fundraiser

Friday Oct 27, 2017 Tentative Schedule

9:30 PM - Salsa & Bachata lesson

10:30 PM - DJ Joey Gonzalez with the best of Salsa, Bachata & more

11:30 PM - 1:30 AM - AmiSon Latin Band playing two sets,

DJ Joey Gonzalez playing the best of Salsa, Bachata, & more
during the band breaks

Performances and Halloween Costume Contest!

{VIP Backstage Access will also be going on during this time.}

1:45 AM -- wcj 3 AM or later Grupo Extra Concert with DJ Emerzive of Washington D.C. and Atlanta's DJ Joey Gonzalez

playing during the band breaks!

Where:

Hilton Atlanta Northeast

5993 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Norcross GA 30092

770.855.4396 text/call

Purchase your tickets in advance for the Friday

Grupo Extra Concert and get a chance to win

1 of 5 Raffles exclusively for folks who prepay.

Go to the link below for all the details

and to pay in advance;

https://halloweenpartyatlanta.eventbrite.com

If you have any questions...

Please give us a call or text.

Sean-Christopher

770.855.4396 text/call

