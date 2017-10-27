News By Tag
Halloween Grupo Extra Bachata Concert Atlanta
Fundraiser for Puerto Rico & Mexico
Halloween Grupo Extra Concert + Halloween Latin dance party
Friday, Oct. 27, 2017
-- 100% of the Profits goes to relief effort for
Puerto Rico & Mexico
-- 9:30pm Salsa & Bachata lesson
-- Local Salsa Band AmiSon Latin Band
opening for Grupo Extra
-- DJ Emerzive of DC & DJ Joey G playing your favorite
Salsa, Bachata & more before & the band breaks
Party till 3am
First time in Atlanta this Halloween weekend: Bachata
Sensation - Grupo Extra. If you are looking for a
fun and unique Halloween costume party to check
out, then look no more! We have an outstanding
Halloween Party planned just for you!
Arrive early or if you have to arrive late!
Here's the Schedule to help you make
some definite plans:
Special Performances by:
* Rodrigo & Wendy of Charlotte NC
* Bethany of Atlanta Touch
* Frankie & Gina of Alma Latina Atlanta
HALLOWEEN Grupo Extra Concert & Fundraiser
Friday Oct 27, 2017 Tentative Schedule
9:30 PM - Salsa & Bachata lesson
10:30 PM - DJ Joey Gonzalez with the best of Salsa, Bachata & more
11:30 PM - 1:30 AM - AmiSon Latin Band playing two sets,
DJ Joey Gonzalez playing the best of Salsa, Bachata, & more
during the band breaks
Performances and Halloween Costume Contest!
{VIP Backstage Access will also be going on during this time.}
1:45 AM -- wcj 3 AM or later Grupo Extra Concert with DJ Emerzive of Washington D.C. and Atlanta's DJ Joey Gonzalez
playing during the band breaks!
Where:
Hilton Atlanta Northeast
5993 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Norcross GA 30092
770.855.4396 text/call
Purchase your tickets in advance for the Friday
Grupo Extra Concert and get a chance to win
1 of 5 Raffles exclusively for folks who prepay.
Go to the link below for all the details
and to pay in advance;
https://halloweenpartyatlanta.eventbrite.com
If you have any questions...
Please give us a call or text.
Sean-Christopher
770.855.4396 text/call
