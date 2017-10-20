News By Tag
Grand Opening Ceremony for Lower Presidio Historic Park to be held on Saturday, November 11, 2017
There will be live entertainment including a performance by an award-winning bagpiper, Pipe Major Michel D'Avenas, free slices of the Lower Presidio Historic Park Cake and beverages. The Monterey Community Band will also be performing during the event. After the ceremony, the public is invited to walk the new pathways and see the beautiful new interpretive signs. Get out your walking shoes, strollers, walkers and wheelchairs to now start to fully enjoy this great park with exquisite views of the Monterey Bay.
The ceremony will include (final list to be confirmed) City of Monterey representatives, Defense Language Institute (DLI) and Army representatives, and representatives from the Neighborhood Improvement Program, the Rotary Club of Monterey, the Ohlone/ Costanoan-Esselen Nation, Granite Construction, and Old Monterey Foundation's Board.
The ceremony will take place at the concrete pad just below the Saint Serra monument (across from the Presidio of Monterey Museum).
Many local organizations have played an important role in the development of this project including Old Monterey Foundation in the lead role, the Neighborhood Improvement Program, City of Monterey, Rotary Club of Monterey, Community Foundation for Monterey County, Monterey Peninsula Foundation, the Cannery Row Business Association, the Saucito Land Company, the Native Sons of the Golden West, the Monterey Peninsula Regional Park District, Union Bank, wcj Thayer Construction Company, Monterey Signs, and Granite Construction. Major funding for the cost of the trails was provided by the City of Monterey's Neighborhood Improvement Program.
For more information, call (831) 346-3030 or visit www.OldMontereyFoundation.org.
About Old Monterey Foundation
The Old Monterey Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, was formed on February 14, 2011, with the specific mission and purpose of promoting, supporting and enhancing the artistic, cultural and historic environment of historic Downtown Monterey, California. The group is well known for their work with the Art-in-the-Adobes event that was held from 2011-2013 as well as other fundraisers, lectures and events. Its private/public partnership with the City of Monterey heralds a new way of doing public business in a State strapped to find funds for park operations and expansions. It also holds free and informative lectures at the Middlebury Institute of Monterey.
The Lower Presidio Historic Park, described as "The Most Historically Significant Site on the West Coast" and "One of the Most Beautiful Places in Monterey" is on its way to becoming a true historic public park to be enjoyed by locals and visitors. The Lower Presidio Historic Park is one of the least-visited historic parks in the area due to some confusion about whether the public is allowed in the area. Old Monterey Foundation, in cooperation with the City of Monterey, has raised initial funds to begin Phase One of the project to enhance and restore this historic 25.3-acre site and is now seeking public donations to help complete Phase One of the $680,000 project.
Situated in a "hidden in plain sight" location, the Park can be found above Pacific Street at the Lighthouse Curve in Downtown Monterey. The park features spectacular views of the Monterey Bay and Harbor and will become a jewel of the City of Monterey's park system. Lower Presidio Historic Park is considered by many professional historians as "The Most Historically Significant Site on the West Coast". There is current on-going work to raise funds to restore and enhance this 25.3 acre park with incredible views of the Monterey Bay. Old Monterey Foundation is seeking additional funds to go along the two trails, and for historic signs, park benches and more.
Old Monterey Foundation invites everyone to become members of "Friends of the Lower Presidio" at www.oldmontereyfoundation.organd make tax-deductible donations to more quickly restore the park.
The City of Monterey Outreach Office produced an informative short video about the Lower Presidio Historic Park and its significance to California and American history: https://youtu.be/
