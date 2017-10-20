Robert A. Gaumont, Member, Gordon Feinblatt LLC to Speak at The Knowledge Group webcast

News By Tag
Robert A. Gaumont, Member, Gordon Feinblatt LLC to Speak at Understanding How Spokeo Affects Consumer Financial Litigation LIVE Webcast
About Robert A. Gaumont
Bob Gaumont is a trial lawyer with an emphasis on consumer financial services litigation. Bob has litigated lender liability claims in federal and state court and has litigated novel issues related to the standard of care of financial institutions to third parties and the economic loss rule to financial services. Bob also has experience litigating the Maryland Mortgage Fraud Protection Act, as well as numerous federal statutes impacting the financial services industry, including the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, Truth In Lending Act, and state and federal unfair and deceptive practices acts.
In addition, Bob is experienced in litigating a wide array of business competition claims, including shareholder disputes, restrictive covenants, unfair competition claims, trade secret and employment disputes. He has served as first chair in a several jury and non-jury trial cases and has extensive experience with many different types of alternative dispute resolution.
AboutGordon Feinblatt LLC
Gordon wcj Feinblatt LLC is a collection of legal boutiques working together to provide a legal advantage for our clients, with more than 60 attorneys and over 20 paralegals. Our size assures proficiency in virtually every area of the law without sacrificing personalized attention to our clients.
Each of the Firm's Practice Chairs and many of our other attorneys are among the State's leading practitioners. Twenty-
Event Synopsis:
In May 2016, the United States Supreme Court has ruled in Spokeo, Inc. v. Robins that a claim of a mere Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) or Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) statutory violation is insufficient to demonstrate Article III standing. This game changing decision creates a significant barrier to plaintiffs seeking FDCPA or FCRA class certification, thus, dramatically affecting consumer finance litigation cases.
Following Spokeo, courts have dismissed putative class action complaints, such as Hancock v. Urban Outfitters, Inc. and Gubala v. Time Warner Cable, Inc., due to lack of standing. While Spokeo's standing requirements aid class action defendants, these pose significant challenges to plaintiffs. With that, the latter might need to modify their pleadings accordingly.
Join a panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they bring the audience to a road beyond the basics of bringing or defending against consumer financial litigation cases as they delve into the depth-analysis of the current trends and recent court decisions involving the Supreme Court's Spokeoruling. Speakers will also provide the audience with practical strategies in bringing out the best in these lawsuits in a rapidly evolving legal climate.
Key topics include:
§ Spokeo, Inc. v. Robins – An Overview
§ Consumer Financial Litigation Post-Spokeo – Recent Trends and Developments
§ Dismissed Putative Class Action Complaints
§ Litigation Strategies in Light of Spokeo
§ 2018 Outlook
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
