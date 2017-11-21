Prepare Your Child's Future with Montessori Pre-school in Manassas, VA

Maple Lawn Montessori opens a new center in Manassas, Virginia for all the mothers who are seeking best quality education for their child's bright future.

--In this competitive age parents especially mothers are always worried about their young toddler's social, emotional and academic development and thus, searching for an appropriate Montessori school for their little ones have really become a big concern.According to recent researchers, children trained in Montessori preschools and daycare show the better foundation for learning, understanding and growing into a healthy and responsible individual. For over 60 years, Maple Lawn Montessori pre-school based in the United States, United Arab Emirates and India, is working efficiently in providing quality training and education to the infants, toddlers, pre-kindergarten and preschool children.Maple Lawn Montessori uses modern techniques like 3D illustrations and smart-books to help children understand and learn things easily and efficiently. They follow a different multi-sensory teaching approach which helps children to develop their socio-emotional skills, communication skills, creativity and problem-solving skills, decision making and analytical skills.They engage children in yoga sessions and summer camps which effectively inputs self-confidence, cooperation, communication and skillful interactive games. They also encourage self-handling projects and various field trips which boosts courage and confidence and teaches the little toddlers to handle themselves efficiently while they are away from their parents and their cozy comfortable surroundings, which helps them later to build a successful future.Maple Lawn Montessori focuses on developing social, emotional, behavioral and cognitive skills in children which transforms them into smart, confident and successful adults, The Maple Lawn Montessori follows the decade-old principles laid by the Italian physician and educator Maria Montessori who has even trained the founder of this pre-school. Many children who were trained here, have later been found to have excelled in various fields like academicians, scholars at Ivy League universities, bankers, economists, doctors, scientists, diplomats wcj and many more.Another serious concern for all mothers is the safety of their kids while they are away from them. Maple Lawn Montessori has taken every care possible to prioritize the security of their little students. They use the 'Pro-Care', a child care management system that maintains each child's family's billing and payment history, records of arrival and departure times and the names of persons authorized to pick up the child. Their security system ensures only authorized members to get access to this sensitive information so as to protect such information from being misused. A continuous Remote Camera Viewing System monitors the movements and activities all over the school.Designed to be one of the best child development centers in Fairfax, mothers could rest assured to safely leave their children under the guidance of highly qualified and efficient staff.Maple Lawn Montessori has its presence in Manassas and Chantilly in the state of Virginia, United States. To serve the increasing demands of mothers and children they would shortly open a new center in Manassas Park. This will fulfill the increasing need for child education and daycare for the resident mothers of Manassas and promote an opportunity to give their young children the gateway to a bright and accomplished future.Maple Lawn Montessori is serving the parents of Virginia for decades to encourage and resource their children to achieve their dreams.