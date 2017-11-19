 
News By Tag
* DrumCorps
* Brass
* Percussion Guard
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Nazareth
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120

Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Announces 2018 Open House - Nov. 18 & 19, 2017

The Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps is a charitable non-profit, self-funded competitive marching organization located in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area. Founded in 1945, they are one of the Nation's oldest and most beloved corps and are sponsored by
 
 
Pat Chagnon - Hannah Wood Guard 2017
Pat Chagnon - Hannah Wood Guard 2017
NAZARETH, Pa. - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps' Open House will take place:

Saturday, November 18, 2017   10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Check-in is at 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, November 19, 2017 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Check-in is at 8:30 a.m.

Location:
Nazareth Area Middle School
94 Friedenstahl Avenue, Nazareth, PA 18064

Camp Fee:        $25.00

We are thrilled about the extraordinary Skyliners 2018 team that we have in place, and invite you to The Skyliners' Open House to find out what next year will be all about.   Meet the Staff and fellow members!   Find out about our 2018 Production!

Keith Dunton is The Skyliners' Program Coordinator, and Matthew Stevens is the Color Guard/Visual Show Consultant.  John Meehan is returning as The Skyliners' 2018 Brass Arranger.   Scott Johnson is The Skyliners' Battery Arranger. wcj  Our Pit Arranger and Sound Designer is Sean Gordon.   Brandon Wickham is joining Skyliners as Visual Designer.  Returning as Color Guard Designer is Krysta Ganey.

Join The Skyliners 2018 Interest Page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/971700419546930.   You can email Joshua Delanuez at info@marchsky.org  for more information.   We look forward to seeing you at our Open House!

Contact
Doreen Sandor
Assistant Director
***@skylinersdbc.org
End
Source:The Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps
Email:***@skylinersdbc.org Email Verified
Tags:DrumCorps, Brass, Percussion Guard
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Nazareth - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Skyliners Drum and Bugle Corps News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share