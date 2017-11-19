News By Tag
Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Announces 2018 Open House - Nov. 18 & 19, 2017
The Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps is a charitable non-profit, self-funded competitive marching organization located in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area. Founded in 1945, they are one of the Nation's oldest and most beloved corps and are sponsored by
Saturday, November 18, 2017 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Check-in is at 9:30 a.m.
Sunday, November 19, 2017 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Check-in is at 8:30 a.m.
Location:
Nazareth Area Middle School
94 Friedenstahl Avenue, Nazareth, PA 18064
Camp Fee: $25.00
We are thrilled about the extraordinary Skyliners 2018 team that we have in place, and invite you to The Skyliners' Open House to find out what next year will be all about. Meet the Staff and fellow members! Find out about our 2018 Production!
Keith Dunton is The Skyliners' Program Coordinator, and Matthew Stevens is the Color Guard/Visual Show Consultant. John Meehan is returning as The Skyliners' 2018 Brass Arranger. Scott Johnson is The Skyliners' Battery Arranger. wcj Our Pit Arranger and Sound Designer is Sean Gordon. Brandon Wickham is joining Skyliners as Visual Designer. Returning as Color Guard Designer is Krysta Ganey.
Join The Skyliners 2018 Interest Page at https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Doreen Sandor
Assistant Director
***@skylinersdbc.org
