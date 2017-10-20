Hilton Charlotte Center City Kicks Off Coat Drive

 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The Hilton Charlotte Center City, part of Hilton Hotels  &  Resorts  portfolio  of  more  than  570  properties  worldwide,  today  kicked  off the #keepcharlottewarm coat drive.

The staff & management of the Hilton Charlotte Center City have partnered with the Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police Department and several community leaders to organize the coat drive. Gently used coats and sweaters, new hats, new gloves and new socks will be accepted as donation until Thursday, November 23, 2017.  A list of donation sites can be found below.

Paul Horner, Director of Security and former CMPD officer is the driving force behind #keepcharlottewarm. "The idea for this coat drive stemmed from the civil unrest that occurred in Charlotte last year. We wanted to partner with the police force to help our community during what can be a challenging time for many in Charlotte. I reached out to Touissant Romain for assistance in connecting our mission with community leaders and politicians. We intend to repeat this effort every year to continue to provide assistance to our fellow residents."

Hilton Charlotte Center City is located at 222 East 3rd Street Charlotte, NC 28202. For more information about the coat drive, please visit http://www.hiltoncentercity.com/keep-charlotte- warm, call (704) 377-1500 wcj or search for #keepcharlottewarm on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Donation locations:

222 East 3rd Street,  `19 East 7th  Street, Suite 2B,  601 East Trade Street, 4150 Wilkinson Boulevard. 3505 Central Avenue, 5727-A North Sharon Amity Road, 9315-G Monroe Road 1118 Beatties Ford Road, 4045 North Tryon Road 10430-R Harris Oaks Boulevard, 715 North Wendover Road 8050 Corporate Center Drive, 8401 University Executive Park Drive #120, 2550 West Boulevard, 2227 Westinghouse Boulevard

