"Ligature" Installation from Marilyn Szabo to Debut at Walter Art Gallery
The photographs, although surreal, are figurative. They become mysterious and lyrical, with avisual extravagance, creating their own strange glamour. Her new installation immerses the viewer within her evocative imagery, eliminating the focus on the object-photograph relationship, says Curator, Nicole Royse. The inspiration behind the art installation is her "desire to venture out of the "framed under glass" and use different materials and mediums." When asked about the importance of this powerful exhibition and why she is taking her work in this new and exciting direction she replies, "I have been visualizing this work for several years with a resulting video and I want to have this be the start of a new progression in my work with the ability to be able to hang these anywhere, not just inside." The Ligature installation is stimulating, showcasing mysterious and bold imagery that is meant to represent a "coming together" for the artist, states Royse. "Art is unresolved, otherwise it is uninteresting. In our society, as diverse sexuality is accepted and as so many people are both, these images represent that coming together," declares Szabo.
Szabo received her Bachelors of Arts from Virginia Commonwealth University in History. Wanting something "less academic" she began taking photography courses. Since then she has exhibited both nationally and internationally, garnering numerous awards and grants including the National Photography Award by Alligator Juniper in 2010. She has received a Phoenix Arts Commission Artist Project Award for portraits of the builders of Terminal Four, Sky Harbor Airport, a Phoenix Art Museum Artist material Grant, and from Phoenix Arts Commission an Artist Project Award for portraits of iconic Chicano artists.
Her work can be found in many public and private collections throughout the United States. Szabo and her artwork have been featured in numerous publications both online and in print including Black and White, Sun Magazine, In/Sights: Self-Portraits by Women, edited by Joyce Tenneson Cohen, Phoenix New Times and Java Magazine. Szabo is truly a creative force in Arizona culture. In 2014, At Work in Arizona: the First 100 Years was published. 168 pages and over 160 images, Szabo was curator and eighty of her photographs including portraits of Arizona personalities are seen.
Earlier this year she exhibited in the debut exhibition at the new Royse Contemporary gallery in Scottsdale, AZ. In October 2017 Szabo was invited to exhibit her "At Work in Arizona" collection at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport's Terminal 4, Level 3 Museum. The exhibition wcj presents a selection of images from the project providing a glimpse into the past including images of everything from transportation, mining, and manufacturing to agriculture, retail and the arts. This exhibition will be on display through April 1, 2018
The artist reception for Ligaturewill take place on Friday, November 17, 2017 from 6-10pm with brief remarks from Curator, Nicole Royse, an opportunity to meet artist Marilyn Szabo and hear about her work and process, along with light hors d'oeuvres and beverages. Ligature will be on display at Walter Art Gallery from November 17, 2017 through January 6, 2017. Walter Art Gallery is located at 6425 E. Thomas Road, Scottsdale AZ 85251.
The Walter Project is an innovative community of artists, entertainers, makers, and visionaries who come together to make up a collection of different branches of creative ventures such as the Walter Art Gallery, Walter Productions, and the Walter Brewery. Known for their art cars such as Walter the Bus, the purpose of this community is to share joy and spark creativity through unique experiences. For more information about Walter Art Gallery or artist Marilyn Szabo visit http://www.walter-
Nicole Royse, Curator
