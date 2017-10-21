Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas in Georgetown, KY

The Sadieville Train Car transforms into the Polar Express for the holidays.
-- Unwrap the joys of a small-town Christmas this year. A parade and tree lighting in the heart of downtown, holiday musicals, candlelight tours, a reading of The Polar Express
in a train car, shopping at locally-owned shops and boutiques and a festival with three miles of lights – Georgetown is pure small-town charm, especially during the holidays. Visit www.GeorgetownKy.com/
Events to see all holiday activities.Lights! Cameras! Festival!
The annual Southern Lights Holiday Festival (http://www.kyhorsepark.com/
events/featured-
events/southern-
lights-holiday-
festival) takes place Nov. 17-Dec. 31 at the Kentucky Horse Park. With three full miles of lights, this family-friendly festival has an eye-popping, selfie-worthy array of holiday displays. Drive through the lights, then enjoy park activities: local crafts, model trains and mini train rides, visits with Santa, pony and camel rides, an exotic petting zoo and more.
Regularly chosen as a Top 20 Event in the Southeast by the Southeast Tourism Society, the festival is open 5:30-10:00 p.m. (except for Thanksgiving night and Dec. 24-31). Browse the
Kentucky Horse Park Gift Shop, see the Bluegrass Railroad Club Model Trains and enjoy a snack. Visit the website (http://www.kyhorsepark.com/events/featured-events/souther...
) for ticket information.
Preceding the festival is Southern Lights Stroll (http://www.kyhorsepark.com/events/featured-events/souther...
) on Thursday, Nov. 16, an evening when runners and walkers gather to help the Kentucky Horse Park set the holiday season in motion. See the holiday lights on foot during a competitive 5k and a stroll/walk. Mini train rides and refreshments are also part of the evening. Pre-registration is encouraged at https://runsignup.com/
sls5k.Christmas all aglow
Step inside Ward Hall (http://www.wardhall.net/)
, one of the nation's finest Greek Revival-style mansions, trimmed for the holidays and illuminated with dozens of candles. Learn the history of this 12,000-square-
foot villa, built for $50,000 (which was paid in gold) and completed in 1857. Here, one of Kentucky's sauciest Southern belles, Sallie Ward, once held court, hosting lavish balls, amassing a fortune by marrying four millionaires and generally scandalizing polite society. Ward Hall Candlelight Tours take place Dec. 8-10 and 15-20.No place like home for the holidays
Come "Home for the Holidays," on Dec. 2 when Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Commission presents its annual Christmas tree lighting and parade, activities and open houses. Picturesque with its Victorian streetscape and buildings – 200 are listed on the National Registry of Historic Places – downtown Georgetown will be decorated for the holidays and ready to welcome Santa during the parade.
Start or finish your holiday shopping at the one-of-a-kind locally-owned shops and boutiques lining Main Street: Georgetown Antique Mall; Heirlooms & Gretchen's stained glass studio;
Birdsong Quilting, Embroidery and Crafts; Adorabelles;
Fine Art Editions Gallery & Press – featuring the works of world-famous equine photographer John Stephen Hockensmith – and so many more.Holly-jolly Christmas entertainment
Georgetown Community Theatre (http://www.gctky.org/)
stages "Elf Jr. The Musical," wcj Dec. 1-3, at beautiful and historic Cardome Centre. Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-
water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. Purchase tickets at www.gctky.org/
tickets.
The Actors Playhouse of Georgetown (http://www.actorsplayhousegeorgetown.com/)
presents "The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus," Dec. 8-10. L. Frank Baum, the creator of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz
, transformed his Oz
fairytale into a Broadway musical about the whimsical and mysterious origins of a very special baby. Raised by immortals in The Forest Of Burzee, the baby grows up to become the beloved Santa Claus. Purchase tickets at www.actorsplayhousegeorgetown.com/
box-office.
Listen to a dramatic reading of The Polar Express
on the Sadieville Train Car. The Scott County Public Library invites all who truly believe to travel to the North Pole on the pages of this classic Christmas book on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8 and 9. Enjoy this beautiful story and have your ticket punched by the train conductor; afterward, meet Santa and have cookies and cocoa.
There are four shows each evening, 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are free and available from the library beginning at 1 p.m. on Nov. 26. Note: Train car does not move. Dress warmly and bring a blanket to sit on as seating is very limited.
