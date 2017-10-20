News By Tag
Lennar Launches First Homes for Sale in Reflections at Heritage El Dorado Hills
"We are so excited to launch sales at our newest community in Heritage El Dorado Hills," said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "Reflections offers a great collection of newly designed floorplans, each of which showcases fantastic Everything's Included® features and Thoughtful Design details."
Reflections at Heritage El Dorado Hills presents homeshoppers with a distinctive collection of five single-story floorplans to choose from. These home designs range in size approximately between 1,137 to 1,650 square feet, two to three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Each new home at Reflections showcases Lennar's new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED® home design and elevated Everything's Included® package that now offers integrated home automation features at no additional cost. The result is that these residences offer built-in commercial strength wireless access points that work seamlessly with name-brand home automation products to offer smart living in a Lennar connected home. Homeshoppers will still find the signature Everything's Included® products they've come to love at no additional price, such as quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, solar electric packages and more as standard.
Lennar has also included Thoughtful Design details at every new home in their line of Heritage communities. These details are built into the home and were created for individuals aged 55 and better with changing lifestyle needs. Thoughtful Design encompasses details such as extra lighting throughout the home, wider doorways and hallways, lower appliance design, built-in backing for reinforcement bars in the bathrooms should they be needed in the future, walk-in showers with hand-held sprays and more.
Residents enjoy an amenity-rich lifestyle at wcj Heritage El Dorado Hills, with exclusive access to pristine amenities such as an approximate 5,000-square foot residents-only fitness center, The Retreat, with state-of-the-
Schedule an appointment online and learn more by visiting www.lennar.com/
Heritage El Dorado Hills is located at 9039 Heritage Parkway in El Dorado Hills.
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
