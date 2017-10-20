 
Industry News





Lennar Launches First Homes for Sale in Reflections at Heritage El Dorado Hills

 
 
Lennar releases first homes for sale at Reflections at Heritage El Dorado Hills.
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Reflections, the newest community to open at Lennar's El Dorado Hills active adult masterplan, is launching their first release of new homes for sale this weekend due to high demand. It's a great opportunity to own in amenity-rich community designed specifically with individuals aged 55 and better in mind. Those interested in purchasing during this first release are strongly encouraged to get prequalified with our lending partner Eagle Home Mortgage.

"We are so excited to launch sales at our newest community in Heritage El Dorado Hills," said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "Reflections offers a great collection of newly designed floorplans, each of which showcases fantastic Everything's Included® features and Thoughtful Design details."

Reflections at Heritage El Dorado Hills presents homeshoppers with a distinctive collection of five single-story floorplans to choose from. These home designs range in size approximately between 1,137 to 1,650 square feet, two to three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Each new home at Reflections showcases Lennar's new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED® home design and elevated Everything's Included® package that now offers integrated home automation features at no additional cost. The result is that these residences offer built-in commercial strength wireless access points that work seamlessly with name-brand home automation products to offer smart living in a Lennar connected home. Homeshoppers will still find the signature Everything's Included® products they've come to love at no additional price, such as quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, solar electric packages and more as standard.

Lennar has also included Thoughtful Design details at every new home in their line of Heritage communities. These details are built into the home and were created for individuals aged 55 and better with changing lifestyle needs. Thoughtful Design encompasses details such as extra lighting throughout the home, wider doorways and hallways, lower appliance design, built-in backing for reinforcement bars in the bathrooms should they be needed in the future, walk-in showers with hand-held sprays and more.

Residents enjoy an amenity-rich lifestyle at wcj Heritage El Dorado Hills, with exclusive access to pristine amenities such as an approximate 5,000-square foot residents-only fitness center, The Retreat, with state-of-the-art equipment and a covered pool, spa, aerobics rooms and locker room.  In addition, The Retreat also features tennis,  pickle ball and bocce ball courts, outdoor seating, fire pit and area for community events on the five acre site.  In the future phases, Heritage El Dorado Hills may offer a dog park, community garden, multi-use trail system and other elements that support an active and healthy lifestyle.

Schedule an appointment online and learn more by visiting www.lennar.com/sacramento or calling 916-562-3411. Speak with a New Home Consultant to discover how you can take advantage of early pricing during this first phase release. Model homes are expected to open in January 2018.

Heritage El Dorado Hills is located at 9039 Heritage Parkway in El Dorado Hills.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
