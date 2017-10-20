 
News By Tag
* Music
* Entertainment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Beverly Hills
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120

World Karaoke Tour Announces Expansion Of Brand Into Scandinavia

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Music
Entertainment

Industry:
Music

Location:
Beverly Hills - California - US

Subject:
Sponsorships

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- World Karaoke Tour LLC (WKT), a division of Beverly Hills-based SuperBox, Inc., today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Fladberg Entertainment to bring WKT events to Norway, Sweden, and Denmark starting in Fall 2017.

"Fladberg Entertainment is thrilled to become a part of the World Karaoke Tour. We believe WKT to be the perfect concept for the growing interest in Scandinavia for karaoke in general, and singing competitions in particular. The opportunity of having the expertise of WKT and be part of their organization is truly amazing. Scandinavian talents will now have an international stage to shine and be noticed", says Henning Fladberg of Fladberg Entertainment.

"Henning has been a champion of giving talented singers a platform to perform on for over 15 years. We are privileged to have him and his team at Fladberg Entertainment join the WKT and are excited about expanding our brand into Scandinavia ", said Whitney-John Stuart Commissioner of the World Karaoke Tour.

For wcj more information on WKT, please visit http://www.worldkaraoketour.com

Find World Karaoke Tour on Facebook @ https://facebook.com/worldkaraoketour

About the World Karaoke Tour:

The World Karaoke Tour is the 1st ever world circuit for competitive singing. Performers from around the world battle for prestigious titles and WKT Ranking points at local, national, international and online tournaments. WKT is committed to family-friendly entertainment through its live events, digital media and publishing platforms. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California with offices in Vancouver, Canada, and Singapore.

Media Contact
Whitney-John Stuart (Commissioner)
commissioner@worldkaraoketour.com
End
Source:World Karaoke Tour, LLC
Email:***@worldkaraoketour.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
World Karaoke Tour PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share