World Karaoke Tour Announces Expansion Of Brand Into Scandinavia
"Fladberg Entertainment is thrilled to become a part of the World Karaoke Tour. We believe WKT to be the perfect concept for the growing interest in Scandinavia for karaoke in general, and singing competitions in particular. The opportunity of having the expertise of WKT and be part of their organization is truly amazing. Scandinavian talents will now have an international stage to shine and be noticed", says Henning Fladberg of Fladberg Entertainment.
"Henning has been a champion of giving talented singers a platform to perform on for over 15 years. We are privileged to have him and his team at Fladberg Entertainment join the WKT and are excited about expanding our brand into Scandinavia ", said Whitney-John Stuart Commissioner of the World Karaoke Tour.
About the World Karaoke Tour:
The World Karaoke Tour is the 1st ever world circuit for competitive singing. Performers from around the world battle for prestigious titles and WKT Ranking points at local, national, international and online tournaments. WKT is committed to family-friendly entertainment through its live events, digital media and publishing platforms. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California with offices in Vancouver, Canada, and Singapore.
