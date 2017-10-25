UPSL National Player Of The Week: Lionside FC's Fernando Barba

Lionside FC Forward Fernando Barba Scored Four Goals in 6-1 Victory

-- Lionside Football Club forward Fernando Barba has been named UPSL National Player of the Week. A native of Gardena (Calif.), Barba scored four times in a 6-1 victory against UFA Hawks in a Championship Division Western Conference game on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.Barba started and played 90 minutes for Lionside FC (5-0-0 overall), which stays on top of UPSL 2017 Fall Season Championship Division Western Conference table with the win.A former Chivas USA Under-20 team player, Barba was an All-CIF-Southern Section selection and won a CIF-SS title at Inglewood (Calif.) Animo Leadership Charter High School before playing four seasons at Loyola Marymount University.The UPSL National Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by members of the league and journalists covering the UPSL.WEEK 0 – Christian Ochoa (Indios Denver FC)WEEK 1 – Kevin Schulte (FC Boulder)WEEK 2 – Inza Cisse (GAM United FC)WEEK 3 – Ryan Hayward (Colorado Rush SC)WEEK 4 – Jonny Romero (Orange County FC 2)WEEK 5 – Paolo Cardozo (OC Invicta FC)WEEK 6 – Christian Esnal (Santa Clarita Storm)WEEK 7 – Aldo Flores (Las Vegas SS)WEEK 8 – Justin Walmsley (Azteca FC)WEEK 9 – Fernando Barba (Lionside FC)The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 100 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, wcj New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 125-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer)Contact UPSL:info@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 310-415-5691Media Relations:Dennis Popedennis.pope@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 951-675-3963www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague