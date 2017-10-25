 
News By Tag
* UPSL
* MLS
* Usl
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120

UPSL National Player Of The Week: Lionside FC's Fernando Barba

Lionside FC Forward Fernando Barba Scored Four Goals in 6-1 Victory
 
 
POTW_FernandoBarba
POTW_FernandoBarba
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
UPSL
MLS
Usl

Industry:
Sports

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Lionside Football Club forward Fernando Barba has been named UPSL National Player of the Week. A native of Gardena (Calif.), Barba scored four times in a 6-1 victory against UFA Hawks in a Championship Division Western Conference game on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.

Barba started and played 90 minutes for Lionside FC (5-0-0 overall), which stays on top of UPSL 2017 Fall Season Championship Division Western Conference table with the win.

A former Chivas USA Under-20 team player, Barba was an All-CIF-Southern Section selection and won a CIF-SS title at Inglewood (Calif.) Animo Leadership Charter High School before playing four seasons at Loyola Marymount University.

The UPSL National Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by members of the league and journalists covering the UPSL.

FALL 2017 WINNERS

WEEK 0 – Christian Ochoa (Indios Denver FC)
WEEK 1 – Kevin Schulte (FC Boulder)
WEEK 2 – Inza Cisse (GAM United FC)
WEEK 3 – Ryan Hayward (Colorado Rush SC)
WEEK 4 – Jonny Romero (Orange County FC 2)
WEEK 5 – Paolo Cardozo (OC Invicta FC)
WEEK 6 – Christian Esnal (Santa Clarita Storm)
WEEK 7 – Aldo Flores (Las Vegas SS)
WEEK 8 – Justin Walmsley (Azteca FC)
WEEK 9 – Fernando Barba (Lionside FC)

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 100 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, wcj New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 125-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
www.upslsoccer.com
www.facebook.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague
www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague
End
Source:United Premier Soccer League
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:UPSL, MLS, Usl
Industry:Sports
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 25, 2017
United Premier Soccer League - UPSL PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share